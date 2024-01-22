

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) announces Monday that AIRSUPRA (albuterol/budesonide) is now commercially available in the US by prescription. AIRSUPRA was approved based on the results from two Phase III trials, MANDALA and DENALI.



AIRSUPRA received FDA approval in January 2023 for the as-needed treatment or prevention of symptoms of asthma and to help prevent sudden severe breathing problems (asthma attacks) in people aged 18 years and older.



AIRSUPRA contains a short-acting beta2-agonist (SABA) to help relax the smooth muscles of the airways, and an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), to help decrease inflammation in the lungs.



