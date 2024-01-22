Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2024 | 13:59
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Y-Prime, LLC: YPrime Unveils a Transformative Brand Focused on Solving for Certainty in Clinical Trials

Clinical trial technology leader amplifies its dedication to empowering researchers and revolutionizing the clinical trial landscape

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024, the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced a bold brand evolution initiative that articulates its commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions focused on delivering streamlined and accelerated clinical trials, increasing certainty from study design to data lock. This strategic update includes a vibrant visual identity, a new logo, and a clear company mission/vision, underscoring a nearly two-decade legacy of innovation and partnership in the clinical trial space.

"Innovation and quality have been the hallmarks of YPrime's journey, leading to significant advancements in clinical research. As we transition to our next growth phase, our new brand identity is a beacon of our unwavering dedication to transformative clinical trial experiences," said Jim Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer at YPrime. "We are inspired to make life better for patients and clinicians and help pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes solve for certainty."

YPrime Brand Launch Image

Clinical trials are integral to unlocking life-saving treatments that impact patients, their families, and caretakers. Yet, the industry continues to experience poor operational performance, causing timeline delays, data quality concerns, and underachieving patient recruitment/retention targets. YPrime's new tagline, Solving for Certainty, reaffirms its focus on collaborating with sponsors and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to improve the operational performance of clinical trials.

"Today marks a pivotal moment as we elevate our commitment to overcoming industry hurdles with agile and patient-centric technology," continues Corrigan. "Our technology suite, including eConsent, eCOA, IRT, and patient engagement solutions, is specifically designed to meet many of the evolving needs of the life sciences sector."

YPrime's technology platform enables speed, flexibility, and certainty for large and emerging pharma companies. YPrime invites all stakeholders to explore the reimagined brand and engage with the solutions set that transforms clinical research at www.yprime.com.

About YPrime
At YPrime, we pioneer solutions that streamline the clinical trial journey, increasing certainty from study design to data lock. With a foundation built on decades of industry insight and expertise, we are inspired by the life-altering outcomes unlocked by clinical trials. Our dedication to quality is pivotal in propelling the groundbreaking endeavors of our partners, researchers, and investigators. With a technology platform that enables speed, flexibility, and certainty for large and emerging pharma companies alike, we provide eConsent, IRT, eCOA, and patient engagement solutions that solve for certainty in clinical research. To learn more, email marketing@yprime.comor visit www.yprime.com.

Media Contact
Terry Rehm
YPrime
trehm@yprime

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ad9ab0f-7229-40c0-9d17-246fce75619a


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.