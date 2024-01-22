

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) reported record year of global signings with 52 percent more organic rooms signed in 2023 than in 2022. The company achieved net rooms growth of 4.7 percent in 2023 to over 1.597 million. In the U.S. & Canada, the company signed a record 91,000 rooms, 37,000 of which were the result of its strategic licensing agreement with MGM Resorts International.



At the end of 2023, Marriott's worldwide system consisted of nearly 8,800 properties and more than 1,597,000 rooms in 139 countries and territories. The company added over 400 properties and nearly 64,000 organic gross rooms in 2023.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken