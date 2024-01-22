Discovery Senior Living: Arvum Senior Living Launch Marks Milestone in Discovery's Strategic Evolution Towards Diverse, Regionally Focused Brands of Senior Living Operating Companies

Arvum Senior Living, a new addition to Discovery's portfolio, emerges as a pivotal step in the company's strategic shift to a diverse and localized management structure of national and regional brands of senior living communities.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") is excited to introduce its latest operating company, Arvum Senior Living ("Arvum"). The launch of Arvum marks a significant expansion of Discovery's diverse multi-brand portfolio, solidifying its presence in the heartland of America. This move is a pivotal milestone in Discovery's evolving regional operating company structure, dedicated to delivering exceptional senior living experiences tailored to local seniors. Arvum Senior Living currently manages communities in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin and is well-positioned to strategically manage communities throughout the Great Plains region.

Arvum Senior Living Logo

Established to operate a curated portfolio of senior living communities in the Great Plains, Arvum Senior Living represents the latest operating company and brand for Discovery Senior Living.

As an operating company of Discovery Senior Living, Arvum will function as a local management company with a dedicated leadership team, leveraging the comprehensive support services provided by the Discovery Operational Support Center located at the company's Florida headquarters. This initiative reflects Discovery's commitment to enhancing the quality of senior living while maintaining a strong regional focus.

Richard Totorico, a tenured Discovery leader assumes the role of Division Chief Operating Officer for Arvum, further strengthening the executive leadership team. Totorico brings to his newly created role more than 30 years of healthcare administration experience working in acute care, community-based, and senior living settings. He previously served as Regional Director of Operations for SummerHouse Senior Living as well as Executive Director of The Trace. Totorico has a Master of Business Administration degree, is a veteran of the armed forces, and as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, he received the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal for his work as an F-15 Crew Chief.

"We are excited to launch Arvum Senior Living as our latest operating company and brand," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "The addition of Arvum signifies the ongoing evolution in our multi-year strategic initiative aimed to seamlessly blend personalized local community management with the strength and stability of our differentiated home office specialty support departments. We are equally pleased to have Richard, a seasoned DSL executive at the helm of the Arvum team."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Integral Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of nearly 300 communities and approximately 30,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the five largest U.S. senior living operators.

