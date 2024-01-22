Specificity Inc.: Specificity Hires 30-Year Sales Industry Executive John Ward to Lead Sales Team

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Ward as its new VP of Sales.

In his new position of VP of Sales, John will lead the existing Specificity sales team and look to make additional hires that can expand the sales efforts. Specificity is looking to increase its sales to new industries and new geographies across the U.S.

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, commented, "We are thrilled to have John join our Specificity team and lead our sales efforts going forward. While we are pleased having grown from start-up to $2 million plus annual run-rate, we believe we have the opportunity to greatly accelerate our growth over the next several quarters. John's pedigree, network of relationships and proven sales experience will ensure we reach our potential of increasing our revenue."

John Ward, VP of Sales of Specificity, stated, "I am really excited to join Specificity and lead the sales efforts. Their cutting-edge digital marketing solutions should be utilized by companies across any industry looking to increase their customer footprint. Jason has done an excellent job in positioning Specificity and I look forward to taking its digital marketing to the next level."

John Ward double majored in Business and Computer Science and started his sales career in the 1990's, building a company that developed and sold local and wide area data networks for the likes of Kenneth Cole Productions, Party City, Gucci, Delta Dental and Watch World International. John led the increase in sales from $200,000 to $20 million over a 10-year period.

After the dot-com bubble burst in 2000, John decided to build his own digital advertising network, starting his company Captive Audience LLC, which installed connected screens for advertising in supermarkets, convention centers, banks, car dealerships and passenger ferry lines throughout the Northeast. He sold Captive Audience LLC to Sign Story Inc. in 2010. Over the next decade plus, John's been a highly awarded seller for 4 separate startups, building trusted relationships with disruptive marketers at the biggest brands and advertising agencies, helping brands plan, strategize and optimize using the latest ad-tech/mar-tech platforms in consumer research, digital activation, cross-channel/full funnel advertising measurement based on business outcomes. His client's list includes Merck, Janssen, Novartis, Bayer, Abbott, Anheuser-Busch, M&M Mars, Dunkin Brands, Staples, Bose, LG Mobile, IBM, Standard and Poor Global, PWC, Trip Advisor, Kayak.

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

For more information, please contact:

ClearThink Investor Relations

nyc@clearthink.capital

Jason Wood, CEO

jason@specificityinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Specificity's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Specificity Inc. believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specificity Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com