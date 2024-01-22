West Caldwell, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Vitaquest International, an industry-leading product development and commercialization partner for nutraceuticals and functional foods, announced today that after an extensive review of its dietary supplement manufacturing systems and processes, the company has successfully completed the United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) Quality Systems GMP Audit Program for three of its facilities. Vitaquest produces over 4,000 health and wellness consumer products at three different facilities, and all these facilities have now successfully completed the USP program.

To secure USP Verification, Vitaquest successfully completed a multi-step process that included GMP facility audits, and product quality control and manufacturing (QCM) process evaluation. Moving forward it will give the company's clients and the consuming public increased confidence that the supplements the company develops are made according to the industry's highest standards of quality control.

"This is an incredible milestone for our organization and is a testament to our commitment to top-notch manufacturing systems and processes, reinforcing our position as an industry leader for dietary supplements," says Patrick Brueggman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Vitaquest. "The successful completion of USP's comprehensive review process helps demonstrate the high quality of our dietary supplement products and underscores our team's dedication to providing our clients and consumers with products that meet GMP standards."

Vitaquest has been delivering innovation in consumer products since 1977. Over the last 45-plus years the company has established itself as one of the premier product development and manufacturing companies in the nutraceutical and functional foods business. United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) Quality Systems GMP Audit Program is one of many dietary supplement programs the organization has successfully completed. Vitaquest has secured facility certification from NSF, Quality Assurance International, FSSC 22000, and Health Canada. The company also has product certifications from NSF, Informed Manufacturer, Orthodox Union, and Halal.

"At Vitaquest, we are focused on maintaining the highest level of product quality in every aspect of our business. It is something that we have been doing for decades and becoming USP verified is significant. This achievement demonstrates Vitaquest's commitment to quality and why it is a leader in nutraceutical supplement manufacturing," says Tom Lawson, Vice President of Quality Operations & Food Safety at Vitaquest.

For more information, visit https://vitaquest.com.





Vitaquest has successfully completed the United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) Quality Systems GMP Audit Program for three of its facilities, following an extensive review of its dietary supplement manufacturing systems and processes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9522/194895_7d0c86c584e8ca37_001full.jpg





"This is an incredible milestone for our organization and is a testament to our commitment to top-notch manufacturing systems and processes, reinforcing our position as an industry leader for dietary supplements." --Patrick Brueggman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Vitaquest.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9522/194895_7d0c86c584e8ca37_002full.jpg





To secure USP Quality Systems GMP Certification, Vitaquest successfully completed a multi-step process that included GMP facility audits, and product quality control and manufacturing (QCM) process evaluation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9522/194895_7d0c86c584e8ca37_003full.jpg

About Vitaquest International

Headquartered in West Caldwell, NJ USA, Vitaquest International is an industry-leading development and commercialization partner for consumer products featuring a broad array of innovative solutions in nutraceutical and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality - called TotalQ - is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf - with flawless execution in every phase.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194895

SOURCE: Vitaquest International