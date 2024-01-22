Superdry plc: TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

DJ TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

Superdry plc (SDRY) TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings 22-Jan-2024 / 13:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing SUPERDRY PLC shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC City and country of registered office (if applicable) VANCOUVER, CANADA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS City and country of registered office (if applicable) As above 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18 JANUARY 2024 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 19 JANUARY 2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) + 8.B) vii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.6328 4.6328 4,589,235 or reached Position of previous notification (if 5.0536 5.0536 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B60BD277 4,589,235 4.6328 SUBTOTAL 8. A 4,589,235 4.6328 B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument datex xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Exercise/ Physical or Type of financial Expiration Conversion cash Number of voting rights % of voting instrument datex Period xi rights settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Canaccord Genuity 4.6328 4.6328 Group Inc. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings 4.6328 4.6328 Limited Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings 4.6328 4.6328 (Jersey) Limited Canaccord Genuity 4.6328 4.6328 Wealth Group Limited Canaccord Genuity Asset Management 4.6328 4.6328 Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND Date of completion 19 JANUARY 2024

