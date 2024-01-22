Menswear Specialist AW Chang Corporation Launches FE, an NHL Apparel Collection

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / AW Chang Corporation today announced it has signed a license agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL) to launch a new apparel collection under the brand label of FE, created for hockey fans and inspired by their passion.





Featured: A Selection of FE's Reversible Parkas, Lace-Up Hoodies and Crew Hoodies





The collection is a blend of sports and fashion that includes designs for all 32 NHL teams. Each design uniquely incorporates vivid high-resolution, digitally printed graphics and photos that bring to life elements of the game and iconic local market flavor, including city map prints and Stanley Cup engravings. Future offerings will utilize the same high-resolution photograph process to feature esteemed NHL alumni.

"The NHL is proud to partner with AW Chang, a world-class manufacturer whose commitment to innovation and sustainability is bringing new and revolutionary product to the sports licensing space," said Jim Haskins, NHL Senior Vice President of Consumer Products.

Dedicated to delivering premium quality products and designs that stand out, every stitch, logo, and detail reflects FE's goal to produce high-end, fashion-inspired products that resonate with fans.

FE's first collection launch features six pieces of unisex hoodies and outerwear, including puffer vests, bombers, coach's jackets, and parkas.

The hoodies feature custom-drawn art to evoke goaltender helmet designs, and several reversible outerwear pieces offer 2-in-1 versatility to wear from the office to the arena. Local map prints adorn the bomber and interior of the coach's jacket, celebrating the hometown pride of NHL fans.

FE will be exhibiting at the Sports Licensing & Tailgate Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 24th-26th at Booth 5157. The initial collection is available for purchase at fe-apparel.com.

About FE

The brand FE is named after iron, denoted as FE on the periodic table. Iron symbolizes the strength and versatility of each piece of the collection.

About AW Chang

AW Chang Corporation is a vertical menswear manufacturer that specializes in performance fabrications and digital print technology. In business since 1989, the company owns a portfolio of seven menswear brands ranging from classic to contemporary: W.R.K., Brooklyn Brigade, Con.Struct, Society of Threads, Calabrum, Michelsons of London, and FE.

