Relativity Announces its Third Annual AI Visionaries List

The list features leaders who have played pivotal roles in promoting AI adoption in legal applications

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced its annual list of AI Visionaries. The list recognizes and celebrates individuals who have explored, promoted or experimented with AI in novel ways in legal applications.

"It's been a momentous year for AI advancement and now more than ever it's important we recognize, invest in, and highlight the people embracing AI in unique ways," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "These individuals should take immense pride in their contributions to the evolution of AI within the legal industry. The AI Visionaries' accomplishments have laid the groundwork for an inspirational, AI-fueled future, and we look forward to celebrating them."

Spotlighting leaders from Fortune 500 companies and top Am Law firms, the 2024 AI Visionaries list features those who have experimented with AI technologies prior to recent increased industry adoption and encouraged the use of AI both within their organization and outside of it. As 2023 was a breakout year for AI with its unique and accelerated everyday applications, the 2024 class of AI Visionaries represents a shift toward remaining inventive amidst a fast-paced technological evolution.

Michallynn Demiter, IT eDiscovery Expert at Bayer Corporation, is recognized for experimenting with generative AI to improve organization management in legal proceedings and her ongoing willingness to pilot new AI innovations.

"With the continued explosion of data volumes, the application of AI to our existing processes enables us to expand the breadth and depth of what we're able to accomplish. As AI evolves in its uses, we evolve our own skillsets and strategies to meet it," said Demiter. "Receiving this honor is representative of the pursuit of continuous learning and I am inspired to see those around me embody that approach as well."

Katherine Lowry, CIO at BakerHostetler was recognized in the first class of AI Visionaries in 2022 for her role in launching IncuBaker, BakerHostetler's industry-leading alternative legal service provider (ALSP) team. Lowry was also quick to notice that AI was poised to bring change to the legal industry.

"In just the past three years, we've seen the adoption of AI challenge traditional legal workflows and exponentially increase ways to transform the legal industry," said Lowry. "However, harnessing the full power of AI will take more than just time. It will take decisiveness, accountability, patience and, above all else, the power of creative thinking."

A recognition dinner will be held to celebrate the AI Visionaries on Jan. 29, the first day of Legalweek. The event will include an evening of networking with fellow AI Visionaries and industry leaders. In addition to Relativity's ongoing commitment to and celebration of responsible AI development, Relativity will announce expansions to its suite of generative AI solutions, Relativity aiR, on the first day of Legalweek 2024, taking place in New York Jan. 29 - Feb. 1. Those attending Legalweek can visit Relativity at booth #2000.

