NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets today announced it has completed its acquisition of r8fin, a technology provider that specializes in algorithmic-based execution for U.S. Treasuries and interest rate futures. The transaction was announced in November 2023.

Integrating r8fin's intelligent execution capabilities into Tradeweb's leading electronic trading platform for U.S. Treasuries will help clients take a broad-based approach to trading U.S. Treasury bonds and related futures.

Tradeweb CEO Billy Hult commented: "We are developing an integrated approach to accessing the U.S. Treasury market through multiple liquidity pools across cash and futures - and r8fin is an important part of that approach. This acquisition is very much in Tradeweb's wheelhouse, and we believe it represents a meaningful step forward in how electronic trading can unlock new possibilities for relative value hedge funds and other clients. We are also pleased to welcome r8fin co-founder Assad Fehmy to Tradeweb."

Tradeweb expects the acquisition to modestly enhance revenue growth, operating margins and be accretive to 2024 earnings per share.

r8fin provides a suite of algorithmic-based tools as well as a thin-client execution management system (EMS) trading application to facilitate futures and cash trades. r8fin has a client base that includes relative value hedge funds, systematic hedge funds, professional trading firms and primary dealers. r8fin technology facilitates algorithmic-based execution for an average of more than $24 billion notional in U.S. Treasuries and 375,000 futures contracts per day in 2023.

Tradeweb is the leading electronic trading platform for U.S. Treasuries, with a broad and deep network that spans institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Tradeweb launched the first multi-dealer online marketplace for U.S. Treasuries 25 years ago, and in 2023 facilitated an average of $146 billion per day in U.S. Treasury trading.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 2,700 clients in more than 70 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1.4 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

Statements related to, among other things, our outlook and future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents of Tradeweb Markets Inc. on file with or furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and the development of the industry and markets in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and events in the industry and markets in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods.

Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

Contacts

Media:

Daniel Noonan, Tradeweb

+1 646 767 4677

Daniel.Noonan@Tradeweb.com



Investors:

Ashley Serrao, Tradeweb

+1 646 430 6027

Ashley.Serrao@Tradeweb.com



Sameer Murukutla, Tradeweb

+1 646 767 4864

Sameer.Murukutla@Tradeweb.com