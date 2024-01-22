WILLISTON, Vt. & COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VC3, a leading managed service provider serving municipalities and commercial businesses across North America, announced today the acquisition of DominionTech, an IT services provider supporting Vermont and New Hampshire businesses. By acquiring this highly reputed regional company, VC3 significantly expands its presence in New England.

Ryan Vestby, VC3's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Just like from where VC3 and its acquired companies originated, Brian Curtis started DominionTech organically and from the ground up. Starting out repairing computers in his house, Brian built DominionTech over 20 years into an important IT company serving a broad client base in New England. Not only do our values intertwine, but DominionTech serves those who serve-from doctor's offices to nonprofits. We look forward to merging teams, learning from one another, and using our combined knowledge to better serve our customers."

Brian Curtis, DominionTech's President and CIO, said, "DominionTech was founded on the belief that without a strong and secure network, no business can truly thrive. For more than 20 years, we've worked hard to serve clients and set the bar for best practices in the IT industry while also giving back to our communities in Vermont and New Hampshire. In the hypercompetitive MSP space, we realized that to reach the next stage in our evolution, we needed to partner with a larger company. VC3, with its focus on organizations such as municipalities that also serve their communities, appeared as an ideal fit in terms of values and culture. The next chapter for DominionTech looks incredibly exciting and I can't wait until our teams begin working together."

Vestby added, "As VC3 furthers its mission to serve those who serve, we can learn many lessons from the DominionTech team. Their expertise in fully managed and co-managed IT services, disaster recovery and business continuity, and cybersecurity-when applied to traditionally underserved markets-is an invaluable addition to the VC3 team."

About DominionTech

DominionTech Inc. was founded in 2001 with the mission to help small and medium-sized businesses with mixed network environments get the most out of their IT investments.

About VC3

VC3 is a managed IT and cybersecurity services provider serving municipalities and businesses throughout North America. Organizations come to us to help navigate the technology journey, and to get the expertise they need to manage cyber risks and IT infrastructure. Over 1,100 municipalities and 1,000+ businesses rely on VC3's cybersecurity expertise, sector-specific focus, ability to grow with our clients, and relentless automation to manage, protect, and accelerate their organization's technology. We can become your IT department, work alongside your internal IT team to make them more successful or help you with specialized needs such as cloud hosting, data backup, or application development. Visit www.vc3.com to learn more.

