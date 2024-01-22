NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Buxton Helmsley Group, Inc. (together with certain of its affiliates, "BHG" or "we"), the New York City-based investment fund manager with financial interests in EchoStar Corporation ("EchoStar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SATS), today issued an open letter (the "Letter") to the Company's Board of Directors, largely relating to the Company and its recent merger with DISH Network Corp. ("DISH"). Within the Letter, BHG discusses apparent pre-merger material misstatements of financial position occurring at DISH (apparent, undisclosed asset value depreciation expenses, in apparent violation of GAAP ASC 350/360 and Regulation S-X), and apparent fraudulent conveyances occurring after the Company was privately notified by BHG (on December 27, 2023) as to findings of evidenced net asset insolvency at DISH.

BHG had given the Company an opportunity to privately respond, if it had any substantive defense to these findings, and the Company issued no response.

The Letter issued by BHG to the Company today, in addition to the instances of private correspondence leading up to this Letter, may be found at: https://www.buxtonhelmsley.com/sats/

About Buxton Helmsley: The Buxton Helmsley Group, Inc. is a New York City-based investment advisory firm and fund manager, engaging both active and passive investment strategies across a range of asset classes, with a general focus on opportunities in North America and Europe. The investment approach is based on deep fundamental analysis and risk management, with a focus on ensuring disclosure obligations being upheld under applicable accounting standards and securities laws.

