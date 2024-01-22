Apkudo Acquires Mobile reCell to Improve Return Logistics for Connected Devices

Together, the new entity reshapes the connected device supply chain for enterprises and consumers.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apkudo, the leader in supply chain automation for connected devices, today announced it has acquired Mobile reCell, the pioneer of software-driven IT asset recovery for corporate-owned IT assets. The combination of Mobile reCell's software-driven recovery of corporate-owned IT assets and Apkudo's existing solution portfolio sets a new standard for the connected device supply chain. The acquisition advances Apkudo's ability to deliver new levels of sophistication for collaboration, innovation, and transparency across the value chain through Apkudo's Circular Industry Platform.

"This exciting day has been a long time in the making," said Ben Jones, Founder and CEO of Mobile reCell. "This acquisition accelerates Mobile reCell's vision to provide businesses of all sizes the technology necessary to ensure their retired corporate-issued devices are securely and sustainably recovered and reused. Our combined team shares a passion for the circular economy and ensuring devices-and the valuable resources they contain-remain in use at their highest value for as long as possible, benefiting both business and society. We are truly committed to reshaping the industry."

Founded in 2014, Mobile reCell helps enterprises automate the recovery, reuse, resale and recycling of company-owned IT assets like smartphones, tablets and laptops. Every year, businesses across the globe issue millions of IT assets and do not consider the recovery process-how they'll retrieve the IT asset following an employee's departure or device upgrade-resulting in exposure to data loss and pollution of the Earth with e-waste. Mobile reCell transforms a historically wasteful and linear device retirement process into a sustainable and circular process.

Apkudo has always sought to help customers answer the question, "What should I do with this device, right now?" Through this acquisition, Apkudo strengthens its leadership position in the device lifecycle ecosystem by adding a channel for the more than hundreds of millions of corporate-owned devices currently in circulation.

"The addition of Mobile reCell's intuitive enterprise-level software boosts our focus on visibility and sustainability," Josh Matthews, CEO and Co-Founder of Apkudo, commented. "Connecting the business process of enterprise recovery for corporate-owned devices to Apkudo's existing connected device supply chain solutions allows our customers to gain visibility into device recovery results and environmental impact while maximizing the value of their devices by transforming a linear process into a circular supply chain."

Mobile reCell will become a new business unit for Enterprise Take-Back. Current Mobile reCell customers will continue to be supported by the same talented team on which they currently rely. Mobile reCell's 28 team members will join Apkudo.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Baltimore, MD with offices around the world, Apkudo helps companies managing connected devices to maximize device value, minimize labor costs and reduce e-waste. Apkudo's Circular Industry Platform provides a full suite of decision-support and operating tools: automated testing and grading systems, device lifecycle management and resale market integration. As a result, Apkudo customers always have the answer to the question, "What should I do with this device, right now?".

Mobile reCell is the pioneer of software-driven recovery for corporate-owned IT assets. Supported by broad industry expertise and matching services, Mobile reCell helps organizations ensure data security, automate manual processes, recover maximum value and deliver a sustainable solution. The IT asset recovery platform equips IT leaders and their end users with the resources needed for a smooth and successful recovery process. Mobile reCell's software provides complete visibility into asset shipment tracking, processing, and a secure logistics chain as it automates the recovery, reuse, resale and recycling of corporate-owned IT assets. Mobile reCell's success is driven by a commitment to deliver an unparalleled customer experience with unrivaled technology.

