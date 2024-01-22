SEALSQ's Advanced Postquantum Semiconductors to Play a Pivotal Role in the Launch of SEALCOIN and Establish a New Industry Standard in Securing Cryptocurrency Transactions

Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Currently in its pre-registration stage and slated for availability on various exchanges by the end of Q2 2024, SEALCOIN.AI represents a significant leap in cryptocurrency technology. This protocol is specifically engineered for robustness against quantum computing attacks at the microchip level, ensuring an unprecedented level of transaction security.

SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or " (NASDAQ: LAES), a pioneering force in the field of semiconductor technology, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming deployment of SEALCOIN, a groundbreaking development in the realm of cryptocurrencies. SEALCOIN is currently in its pre-registration stage while it is expected to be available on various exchanges by the end of Q2 2024. Interested parties can pre-register at https://www.sealcoins.com/.

Cryptocurrencies, currently safeguarded by public key cryptography, face a significant security challenge with the advent of quantum computing. Traditional cryptographic methods, though robust against current computational capabilities, are susceptible to quantum attacks, which could lead to compromised transactions and weakened trust in digital currencies.



The Innovation: Post-Quantum Semiconductor Technology

At the heart of this innovative venture is SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductor technology, a marvel of quantum mechanics principles applied to digital security. This cutting-edge technology, integrated directly into the hardware, is designed to fortify cryptocurrency transactions against the emergent threat of quantum computing. In doing so, it addresses and mitigates vulnerabilities inherent in current blockchain systems, thereby reinforcing the digital financial ecosystem against quantum breaches.

Blockchain 2.0 and Manufacturing Integration

The integration of Blockchain 2.0 in semiconductor manufacturing heralds a new age of traceability and authentication. While not yet widespread, this technology holds immense potential for tracking and verifying semiconductors, adding a layer of trust and transparency to the process.

NFC Microchip and Cryptochip Cards: Bridging Physical and Digital Security

SEALSQ introduces an NFC Microchip, a novel product that merges the blockchain world with tangible security solutions. Attached to physical products, this chip can be scanned to authenticate items, presenting a formidable barrier against counterfeiting. Additionally, SEALSQ offers cards embedded with cryptochips, serving various applications including the secure management of blockchain keys. More information on this can be found at SEALSQ's NFC and NFT Integration here.

SEALCOIN: Pioneering the IoT and M2M Economy

SEALCOIN is not just a cryptocurrency; it's a paradigm shift in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) economy. Designed for the billions of internet-connected devices, it enables autonomous, seamless exchanges of data and currency, redefining M2M payments and IoT communications. This protocol extends beyond individual trading, offering a transformative approach to economic interactions and communications within IoT networks.

SEALCOIN's Role in DeFi and IoT

SEALCOIN positions itself at the forefront of the digital finance (DeFi) and IoT sectors. It aims to establish a resilient economy tailored for internet-driven devices, facilitating not just data exchange but also secure, efficient currency transactions.

A Secure Future with Distributed Ledger Technology

The application of distributed ledgers in IoT devices creates a foundation of trust essential for successful IoT networks. This technology enables secure interactions among devices, such as an autonomous security robot verifying drones' security clearances, and is integral to upcoming smart-home standards that use blockchain for device trust.

In Conclusion: A Quantum-Resistant Future

SEALSQ's pioneering technology and the launch of SEALCOIN mark a significant stride in securing digital transactions against quantum threats. This development is not only a testament to SEALSQ's commitment to innovation but also a beacon of security in the quantum computing era.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



