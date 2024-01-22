Anzeige
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
PR Newswire
22.01.2024 | 15:00
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 .

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share, its thirteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2024 .

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We took several steps during the fourth quarter of 2023 that we believe will improve our future earnings including executing a $10.0 million securities and a $50.0 million borrowings restructuring, as discussed in further detail below. These restructurings are expected to improve earnings beginning in the first quarter of 2024. In addition, we continue to consolidate several of our leased locations into buildings that we own which should result in lease expense savings throughout 2024. We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans increased 76 bp from 4.75% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 5.51% in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 215 bp from 2.14% to 4.29% over the same period. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was approximately 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 0.09% at December 31, 2023, with no properties in real estate owned. We continue to remain disciplined on loan quality and pricing, and intend to prioritize the value of maintaining and growing our retail deposit base, with retail certificates of deposit growing $213.0 million since December 31, 2022. Our December 31, 2023 liquidity remains strong with available funding sources in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

I'm pleased that we have continued a common stock dividend this quarter despite the near-term negative impact of the securities restructuring. While returning capital to shareholders through dividends and other methods is something we've done over the last several years, I've always believed that growing tangible book value and accreting capital to support our planned growth should be a key element of our effort to increase shareholder value. Our board has always evaluated, and will continue to evaluate, our dividend paying capacity with these key goals in mind as we seek to strike an appropriate balance between returning capital to shareholders and growing tangible book value and capital over the long-term.

We continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

  • The construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities deposit market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 8,300 sf of leased space with an annual cost of $170 thousand into this building.
  • We finalized repairs and improvements on our newest financial center in West Knoxville which opened for business on October 30, 2023 . In addition to providing a more visible and strategic geographic location, we also consolidated approximately 8,900 sf of space that we formerly leased with an annual cost of $210 thousand into this building."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for credit losses, the provision for unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022 and a recovery associated with that loss in the first quarter of 2023. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2023



2022













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income (loss)

$

(376)


1,244


$

3,788


4,309

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.06)


0.20


$

0.61


0.69

Return on average assets (ROAA)


-0.09 %


0.29 %



0.96 %


1.09 %

Return on average equity


-1.25 %


4.13 %



13.15 %


14.96 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.48 %


1.48 %



1.69 %


1.68 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


1.98 %


1.98 %



3.15 %


3.15 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



1,182


$



5,145

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.27 %





1.30 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.


















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2023



2022













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

6,914


8,908


$

18,440


21,795

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.11


1.43


$

2.96


3.50

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.41 %


0.53 %



1.25 %


1.48 %

Return on average equity


5.74 %


7.40 %



15.78 %


18.65 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.44 %


1.45 %



1.61 %


1.55 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.17 %


2.17 %



3.57 %


3.54 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



9,719


$



26,036

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.58 %





1.77 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



















As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the




3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended




December 31,



September 30,



December 31,




2023



2023



2022














(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality










Non-performing loans

$

1,607


$

607


$

1,277


Real estate owned

$

-


$

-


$

-


Non-performing assets

$

1,607


$

607


$

1,277


Non-performing loans to total loans


0.11 %



0.04 %



0.10 %


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.09 %



0.03 %



0.08 %


Year-to-date net charge-offs

$

459


$

66


$

89


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


811.08 %



2147.28 %



990.21 %


Allowance for credit losses to total loans


0.90 %



0.90 %



0.96 %











Other Data










Cash dividends declared

$

0.080


$

0.160


$

0.160


Shares outstanding


6,352,725



6,364,666



6,361,494


Book and tangible book value per share (2)

$

19.33


$

19.29


$

18.43


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share


(2.56)



(3.28)



(2.83)


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)


21.89


$

22.57


$

21.26


Closing market price per common share

$

18.50


$

16.50


$

27.75


Closing price to book value ratio


95.71 %



85.53 %



150.53 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


7.07 %



7.07 %



7.33 %


Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.45 %



9.61 %



9.45 %












(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure









(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets



















Five Quarter Trends



For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














2023


2022



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income

$

(376)

$

2,473

$

2,459

$

2,358

$

3,788

Diluted earnings per share

$

(0.06)

$

0.40

$

0.39

$

0.38

$

0.61

Return on average assets (ROAA)


-0.09 %


0.58 %


0.59 %


0.57 %


0.96 %

Return on average equity


-1.25 %


8.19 %


8.13 %


7.89 %


13.15 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.48 %


1.34 %


1.47 %


1.47 %


1.69 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


1.98 %


2.08 %


2.09 %


2.55 %


3.22 %














2023


2022



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



Adjusted (1)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

1,244

$

2,405

$

2,202

$

3,055

$

4,309

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.20

$

0.39

$

0.35

$

0.49

$

0.69

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.29 %


0.56 %


0.53 %


0.74 %


1.09 %

Return on average equity


4.13 %


7.97 %


7.28 %


10.22 %


14.96 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.48 %


1.34 %


1.47 %


1.47 %


1.68 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


1.98 %


2.08 %


2.09 %


2.55 %


3.22 %












Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

1,182

$

2,684

$

2,315

$

3,537

$

5,145

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA


0.27 %


0.63 %


0.55 %


0.86 %


1.30 %












(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.







(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.


















Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $4.0 million, or 34.5%, from $11.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 to $7.6 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $114.1 million, or 7.6%, from $1.508 billion to $1.622 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $97.9 million, or 25.5%, from $384.4 million to $286.4 million, due primarily to a $77.1 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $25.3 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 215 bp from 2.14% to 4.29%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 76 bp from 4.75% to 5.51%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.15% to 1.98%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.

Net interest income decreased $15.7 million, or 32.3%, from $48.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to $32.8 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $192.2 million, or 13.6%, from $1.409 billion to $1.601 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $78.3 million, or 19.7%, from $397.8 million to $319.5 million, due primarily to a $55.8 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $26.2 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 281 bp from 1.05% to 3.86%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 94 bp from 4.32% to 5.26%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.57% to 2.17%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans and funding subject to repricing of short-term (90 days or less) interest rates:





Federal





Prime

SOFR

Funds

FHLB

Total

Loans

$

188,200

93,500

-

-

281,700

Funding

$

-

-

107,362

50,000

157,362

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 525 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following cumulative impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:


Cumulative Beta


Loan Yields

Deposit Costs

Mar 31, 2022

128.0 %

0.0 %

Jun 30, 2022

32.0 %

5.3 %

Sep 30, 2022

24.7 %

14.3 %

Dec 31, 2022

25.4 %

30.6 %

Mar 31, 2023

26.1 %

43.8 %

Jun 30, 2023

27.8 %

55.0 %

Sep 30, 2023

30.7 %

57.5 %

Dec 31, 2023

33.5 %

62.3 %

Effective October 1, 2023, the Company entered into a $150 million notional amount pay-fixed swap with a term of 3 years whereby the Company pays a fixed rate of 4.69% and receives the SOFR Compound rate. This swap has been accounted for as a fair value hedge of fixed-rate loans and should improve the Company's exposure to interest rates in a rising rate environment.

Provision For Credit Losses

A provision for credit losses of $1.4 million and $0.2 million was recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 was impacted by the following:

  • $0.4 million complete charge-off of an unsecured loan subject to a repayment plan
  • $0.3 million reserve established for a loan collateralized by lake lots and originated in 2007.
  • $0.7 million reserve established for a loan collateralized by business assets and guaranteed by borrowers with ability to repay.

A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million and $2.2 million was recognized for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Though negatively impacted by the charge-off and reserves noted above, the 2023 provision was favorably impacted by an improvement in projected economic factors (GDP, unemployment and housing prices) and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.

The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.

The Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The following summarizes the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13:



Impact at



Jan 1, 2023

(in millions)






Decrease to allowance for credit losses on loans

$

(0.70)

Increase to reserve for unfunded commitments


0.70

Net impact to shareholder's equity

$

-




Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change






Service charges and fees

$

400

393

7

Bank owned life insurance


52

45

7

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


(666)

(399)

(267)

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(90)

68

(158)

Gain on sale of loans


12

2

10

Loss on sale of fixed assets


(55)

-

(55)

Wealth management


185

154

31

Swap fees


162

-

162

Limited partnership distributions


-

-

-

Other


10

16

(6)






Total noninterest income

$

10

279

(269)













Twelve Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change






Service charges and fees

$

1,536

1,472

64

Bank owned life insurance


192

176

16

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


(675)

(611)

(64)

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


(872)

(1,119)

247

Gain on sale of loans


32

31

1

Loss on sale of fixed assets


(254)

-

(254)

Wealth management


664

698

(34)

Swap fees


528

-

528

Limited partnership distributions


-

469

(469)

Other


47

58

(11)






Total noninterest income

$

1,198

1,174

24

Noninterest income declined to $0.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $0.3 million in the same quarter of 2022. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • An increase of $0.3 million in realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company executed a securities restructuring whereby approximately $7.0 million of securities available for sale with a then current book yield of 2.8% and a duration of 5.0 years were sold at a loss of $0.7 million and replaced with floating-rate government agency securities with a then current book yield of 6.5% and a duration of zero. This transaction resulted in a projected earn back period 2.5 years.
  • Realized and unrealized gains on equity securities declined by $0.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of a decline in market conditions.
  • The Company recognized a $0.2 million increase in swap fees during the fourth quarter of 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest income remained consistent at $1.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.2 million from the year ended December 31, 2022 as a result of an improvement in market conditions.
  • The Company incurred a $0.3 increase in loss on sale of fixed assets from the sale of the Company's former legacy bank headquarters building in Erwin, TN during the third quarter of 2023.
  • The Company recognized a $0.5 million increase in swap fees during 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
  • The Company recognized a $0.5 million decrease in distributions from limited partnerships, which tend to have an unpredictable level of distributions.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,461

3,937

(476)

Occupancy


580

549

31

Furniture and equipment


266

209

57

Data processing


623

524

99

FDIC insurance


314

186

128

Office


180

199

(19)

Advertising


131

167

(36)

Professional fees


477

336

141

Other noninterest expense


361

576

(215)






Total noninterest expense

$

6,393

6,683

(290)













Twelve Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

13,269

13,354

(85)

Occupancy


2,321

1,758

563

Furniture and equipment


809

608

201

Data processing


2,220

2,020

200

FDIC insurance


1,186

677

509

Office


783

722

61

Advertising


525

431

94

Professional fees


1,801

1,408

393

Other noninterest expense


1,383

2,649

(1,266)






Total noninterest expense

$

24,297

23,627

670






Noninterest expense declined $0.3 million, or 4.3%, from $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $6.4 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.5 million, or 12.1%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 116 to 113, offset by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
  • FDIC insurance increased $0.1 million due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate and an increase in the Company's deposit balances.
  • Professional fees increased $0.1 million due to increased CECL and AML/BSA compliance costs.
  • Other noninterest expense declined $0.2 million due to a reclass of the provision for unfunded commitments from noninterest expense to the provision for credit losses.

Noninterest expense increased $0.7 million, or 2.8%, from $23.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 to $24.3 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.1 million, or 1.2%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 116 to 113, offset by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
  • Occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $0.8 million due to lease and furniture expense associated with the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional depreciation and furniture expense associated with the Company's new operations center and West Knoxville financial center. The Company should benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the new facilities.
  • Data processing increased $0.2 million due to an 8.5% increase in the size of the Company's balance sheet.
  • FDIC insurance increased $0.5 million due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate and an increase in the Company's deposit balances.
  • Professional fees increased $0.4 million due to increased CECL and AML/BSA compliance costs.
  • Other noninterest expense declined $1.3 million as 2022 included a $0.8 million loss associated with a fraudulent wire, offset by a $0.1 million recovery during 2023, and the reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments from noninterest expense to the provision for credit losses.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended December 31


Twelve Months Ended December 31

2023

2022


2023

2022

-88.00 %

23.24 %


20.72 %

22.61 %

The Company's negative effective tax rate during the three months ended December 31, 2023 reflects the impact of a true up of the Company's state tax provision due to lower reported earnings. The decrease in the Company's effective tax rate for the full year 2023 compared to 2022 is due to a decline in the Company's effective state tax rate resulting from tax credits on certain loans. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $137.7 million, or 8.6%, from $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Available for sale investment security balances decreased $7.2 million, or 5.2%, primarily due to principal paydowns.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 :



December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022



Estimated

Net


Estimated

Net



Fair

Unrealized


Fair

Unrealized



Value

Gain (Loss)


Value

Gain (Loss)

(in thousands)














Agency MBS / CMO

$

12,870

(1,853)


17,086

(2,232)

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)


8,944

(897)


10,110

(1,316)

Agency floating rate


16,919

(41)


9,862

(56)

Business Development Companies


3,420

(345)


3,795

(626)

Corporate


23,801

(2,673)


24,531

(2,487)

Municipal


26,465

(6,790)


26,464

(8,264)

Non-agency MBS / CMO


37,805

(9,489)


45,577

(9,514)









$

130,224

(22,088)


137,425

(24,495)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 37% as of December 31, 2023. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • The Company does not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity.
  • Loans receivable increased $136.0 million, or 10.3%, from $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 . Increases over that period in other construction, home equity, residential, multi-family, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial loans, offset a reduction in residential construction, farmland, commercial & industrial, PPP and consumer loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:



December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2023


2023


2023


2023


2022

(in thousands)






















Residential construction

$

33,881


39,824


40,309


47,170


35,774

Other construction


89,388


82,288


73,183


64,009


56,090

Farmland


8,614


8,699


9,381


10,174


11,657

Home equity


48,118


45,839


43,992


40,609


38,108

Residential


452,957


446,215


434,780


437,143


423,646

Multi-family


109,859


112,786


111,988


102,761


92,933

Owner-occupied commercial


234,289


229,879


217,778


205,512


206,873

Non-owner occupied commercial


329,204


317,651


324,883


299,093


297,811

Commercial & industrial


137,076


142,685


134,188


140,022


140,151

PPP Program


154


191


884


1,589


2,659

Consumer


9,331


9,572


12,732


13,128


11,181













$

1,452,871


1,435,629


1,404,098


1,361,210


1,316,883

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of December 31, 2023 :



Loan


% of Total



Balance


Loans






Hotels


75,063


5.2 %

Retail


68,932


4.7 %

Office

$

32,869


2.3 %

Campground


30,544


2.1 %

Medical


24,523


1.7 %

Warehouse


21,731


1.5 %

Marina


21,494


1.5 %

Mini-storage


19,210


1.3 %

Vacation Rentals


15,582


1.1 %

Car Wash


10,543


0.7 %

Restaurant


5,025


0.3 %

Other


3,689


0.3 %


$

329,204


22.7 %

  • Premises and equipment increased $19.5 million, or 59.1%, during the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center as well as improvement costs on the financial center in West Knoxville which approximated the following:


2023




Costs

Remaining



Incurred

Expenditures





West Knoxville

$

4.5

-

Johnson City


12.9

3.7





Total

$

17.4

3.7

  • Total deposits increased $125.5 million, or 9.3%, from $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 . An increase in retail and wholesale time deposits offset decreases in non-interest bearing transaction, NOW and money market and savings accounts. The Company believes that the shift in product mix out of non-interest bearing transaction, money market and savings accounts and into retail time deposits is primarily a result of the higher interest rates that the Company has offered on retail time deposits. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company replaced $52 million of FHLB short-term borrowings at a rate of 5.4% with $49 million of 3 year wholesale time deposits at 4.50%.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:



December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2023


2023


2023


2023


2022

(in thousands)






















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

243,750


270,299


322,003


293,502


305,210

NOW and money market


271,208


250,920


266,777


314,636


321,028

Savings


248,576


258,110


260,741


293,254


359,613

Retail time deposits


392,638


382,708


355,367


277,408


179,626



1,156,172


1,162,037


1,204,888


1,178,800


1,165,477

Wholesale time deposits


315,862


246,716


212,988


202,608


181,022












Total deposits

$

1,472,034


1,408,753


1,417,876


1,381,408


1,346,499



1,472,034


1,408,753


1,417,876


1,381,408


1,346,499

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of December 31, 2023 :












Original

Type


Principal

Rate

Maturity

Term







Brokered CD

$

25,000

5.25 %

Feb 5, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD


75,000

4.75 %

Feb 16, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD


38,569

5.10 %

Mar 15, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD


11,431

5.25 %

Mar 15, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD


70,000

4.90 %

Apr 16, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD


555

4.75 %

Dec 22, 2025

2 Yr

Brokered CD


48,551

4.50 %

Dec 21, 2026

3 Yr

Qwickrate


46,756

5.40 %

Through June 15, 2026

2.5 Yrs or Less








$

315,862

4.94 %



  • FHLB borrowings decreased $5.0 million from December 31, 2022 and consisted of the following at September 30, 2023 :

Amounts

Original

Current

Maturity


(000's)

Term

Rate

Date






$

50,000

3 months

5.50 %

02/28/24


50,000

12 months

5.27 %

03/15/24

$

100,000


5.39 %


  • Total equity increased $5.5 million, or 4.7%, from $117.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 . The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the year ended December 31, 2023 :


Total

Tangible




Shareholders'

Book Value




Equity

Per Share


(In thousands)










December 31, 2022

$

117,271

18.43







Net income


6,914

1.11


Dividends paid


(4,071)

(0.64)


Stock compensation


1,160

0.18


Share repurchases


(218)

(0.03)


Change in fair value of investments available for sale


1,731

0.27







December 31, 2023

$

122,787

19.33

*

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total





The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.07% at December 31, 2023 from 7.33% at December 31, 2022, primarily as the result of a decline in net income combined with continued asset growth and dividends. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2023, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.45% at December 31, 2023 .

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2024. The following summarizes share repurchase activity during 2023:

Settlement


Shares



Total



Cost



Remaining

Date


Repurchased



Cost



Per Share



Authorization



(dollars in thousands, except share data)











$

5,000

10/31/23


10,000



166



16.60



4,834















10,000


$

166


$

16.60




Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans increased slightly from 0.10% at December 31, 2022 to 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets increased slightly from 0.08% at December 31, 2022 to 0.09% at December 31, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs of $0.5 million were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $89 thousand during the year ended December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.90% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an improvement in projected economic factors. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was greater than 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain lower-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to further decline; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xxi) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxii) loss of key personnel; and (xxiii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Bearden / Knoxville, West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)













Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2023

2022



2023

2022

Interest income









Loans

$

19,734

15,569


$

72,671

52,876


Investment securities - taxable


1,342

1,134



5,229

4,293


Investment securities - tax exempt


37

92



152

386


Dividends and other


891

826



4,290

1,593




22,004

17,621



82,342

59,148

Interest expense









Savings


1,876

1,219



6,779

2,222


Interest bearing transaction accounts


2,559

1,748



10,070

3,022


Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


4,689

1,306



15,513

1,988


Other time deposits


3,072

566



8,690

818


Total deposits


12,196

4,839



41,052

8,050


Senior debt


409

91



1,451

436


Subordinated debt


164

164



658

657


FHLB & FRB advances


1,669

978



6,363

1,516




14,438

6,072



49,524

10,659










Net interest income


7,565

11,549



32,818

48,489










Provision for credit losses


1,382

210



998

2,210










Net interest income after provision for credit losses


6,183

11,339



31,820

46,279










Noninterest income









Service charges and fees


400

393



1,536

1,472


Bank owned life insurance


52

45



192

176


Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


(666)

(399)



(675)

(611)


Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(90)

68



(872)

(1,119)


Gain on sale of loans


12

2



32

31


Loss on sale of fixed assets


(55)

-



(254)

-


Wealth management


185

154



664

698


Swap fees


162

-



528

-


Limited partnership distributions


-

-



-

469


Other


10

16



47

58




10

279



1,198

1,174

Noninterest expense









Compensation and employee benefits


3,461

3,937



13,269

13,354


Occupancy


580

549



2,321

1,758


Furniture and equipment


266

209



809

608


Data processing


623

524



2,220

2,020


FDIC insurance


314

186



1,186

677


Office


180

199



783

722


Advertising


131

167



525

431


Professional fees


477

336



1,801

1,408


Other noninterest expense


361

576



1,383

2,649




6,393

6,683



24,297

23,627










Income (loss) before income taxes


(200)

4,935



8,721

23,826










Income taxes


176

1,147



1,807

5,386










Net income (loss)

$

(376)

3,788


$

6,914

18,440










Earnings (loss) per common share:









Basic

$

(0.06)

0.61


$

1.11

2.97


Diluted

$

(0.06)

0.61


$

1.11

2.96










Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic


6,250,262

6,219,176



6,235,949

6,205,493


Diluted


6,255,789

6,238,530



6,243,642

6,232,063










Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)














December 31,



September 30,



December 31,




2023



2023



2022

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$

21,193


$

18,586


$

13,824

Interest-earning deposits in other banks


47,688



59,928



64,816


Cash and cash equivalents


68,881



78,514



78,640











Investments available for sale


130,224



127,711



137,425

Equity securities


1,882



1,742



5,750

Premises and equipment held for sale


3,762



3,812



4,260











Loans receivable


1,452,871



1,435,629



1,316,883

Allowance for credit losses


(13,034)



(11,858)



(12,645)


Net loans receivable


1,439,837



1,423,771



1,304,238











Premises and equipment, net


52,397



46,323



32,932

Accrued interest receivable


5,479



5,318



4,514

Bank owned life insurance


9,968



9,915



9,776

Restricted stock


8,145



8,170



7,143

Deferred tax assets, net


9,101



10,835



10,271

Other assets


8,094



5,001



5,111











Total assets

$

1,737,770


$

1,721,112


$

1,600,060











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Noninterest-bearing

$

243,750


$

270,299


$

305,210

Interest-bearing


912,422



891,738



860,267

Wholesale


315,862



246,716



181,022


Total deposits


1,472,034



1,408,753



1,346,499











FHLB borrowings


100,000



152,000



105,000

Senior debt, net


20,000



20,000



9,998

Subordinated debt, net


9,917



9,903



9,866

Accrued interest payable


2,258



1,699



885

Post-employment liabilities


3,414



3,442



3,519

Other liabilities


7,360



5,793



7,022











Total liabilities


1,614,983



1,601,590



1,482,789











Total shareholders' equity


122,787



119,522



117,271











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,737,770


$

1,721,112


$

1,600,060











Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures










Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31


December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2023

2022


2023

2022

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)







Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(376)

3,788

$

6,914

18,440

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


666

399


675

611

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


90

(68)


872

1,119

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

(13)


-

(298)

Loss on sale of fixed assets


55

-


254

-

Provision for credit losses


1,382

210


998

2,210

Provision for unfunded commitments


-

177


-

325

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


-

-


(100)

575

Tax effect of adjustments


(573)

(184)


(705)

(1,187)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

1,244

4,309

$

8,908

21,795








Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share







Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)

$

(0.06)

0.61

$

1.11

2.96

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


0.11

0.06


0.11

0.10

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.01

(0.01)


0.14

0.18

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

(0.00)


-

(0.05)

Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.01

-


0.04

-

Provision for credit losses


0.22

0.03


0.16

0.35

Provision for unfunded commitments


-

0.03


-

0.05

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


-

-


(0.02)

0.09

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.09)

(0.03)


(0.11)

(0.19)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.20

0.69

$

1.43

3.50








Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)


-0.09 %

0.96 %


0.41 %

1.25 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


0.15 %

0.10 %


0.04 %

0.04 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.02 %

-0.02 %


0.05 %

0.08 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

-0.02 %

Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.01 %

0.00 %


0.02 %

0.00 %

Provision for credit losses


0.32 %

0.05 %


0.06 %

0.15 %

Provision for unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.04 %


0.00 %

0.02 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.01 %

0.04 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.13 %

-0.05 %


-0.04 %

-0.08 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.29 %

1.09 %


0.53 %

1.48 %








Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)


-1.25 %

13.15 %


5.74 %

15.78 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


2.21 %

1.39 %


0.56 %

0.52 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.30 %

-0.24 %


0.72 %

0.96 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

-0.05 %


0.00 %

-0.25 %

Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.18 %

0.00 %


0.21 %

0.00 %

Provision for credit losses


4.59 %

0.73 %


0.83 %

1.89 %

Provision for unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.61 %


0.00 %

0.28 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.08 %

0.49 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-1.90 %

-0.64 %


-0.59 %

-1.02 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


4.13 %

14.96 %


7.40 %

18.65 %








Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued










Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31


December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2023

2022


2023

2022

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.48 %

1.69 %


1.44 %

1.61 %

Provision for unfunded commitments


0.00 %

-0.01 %


0.00 %

-0.02 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.01 %

-0.04 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.48 %

1.68 %


1.45 %

1.55 %








Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)







Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


1.98 %

3.15 %


2.17 %

3.57 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

-0.02 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


1.98 %

3.15 %


2.17 %

3.54 %








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(376)

3,788

$

6,914

18,440

Income taxes


176

1,147


1,807

5,386

Provision for credit losses


1,382

210


998

2,210

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

1,182

5,145

$

9,719

26,036








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP)


-0.09 %

0.96 %

$

0.41 %

1.25 %

Income taxes


0.04 %

0.29 %


0.11 %

0.37 %

Provision for credit losses


0.32 %

0.05 %


0.06 %

0.15 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)


0.27 %

1.30 %

$

0.58 %

1.77 %








Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

19.33

18.43




Impact of AOCI per share


2.56

2.83




Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

21.89

21.26











(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin








Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Three Months Ended December 31,




2023



2022




Average





Average






Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,399,953

19,734

5.59 %


$

1,259,232

15,569

4.91 %


Loans - tax exempt (2)


29,601

504

6.75 %



24,187

412

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


124,219

1,342

4.29 %



127,339

1,134

3.53 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


4,802

47

3.87 %



11,535

116

4.01 %


Interest earning deposits


55,261

688

4.94 %



78,272

660

3.35 %


Other investments, at cost


8,651

203

9.31 %



7,847

166

8.39 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,622,487

22,517

5.51 %



1,508,412

18,057

4.75 %


Noninterest earning assets


100,036





74,773




Total assets

$

1,722,523




$

1,583,185


'












Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

67,483

531

3.12 %


$

102,318

632

2.45 %


Savings accounts


252,943

1,876

2.94 %



375,017

1,219

1.29 %


Money market accounts


190,938

2,028

4.21 %



205,938

1,116

2.15 %


Retail time deposits


389,574

4,477

4.56 %



142,974

841

2.33 %


Wholesale time deposits


259,972

3,285

5.01 %



152,721

1,031

2.68 %


Total interest bearing deposits


1,160,910

12,197

4.17 %



978,968

4,839

1.96 %













Senior debt


20,000

409

8.11 %



10,000

91

3.61 %


Subordinated debt


9,911

164

6.56 %



9,857

164

6.60 %


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


145,217

1,669

4.56 %



125,217

978

3.10 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,336,038

14,439

4.29 %



1,124,042

6,072

2.14 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


254,795





331,885




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


11,328





12,044




Total liabilities


1,602,161





1,467,971















Total shareholders' equity


120,362





115,214




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,722,523




$

1,583,185















Tax-equivalent net interest income



8,078





11,985














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

286,449




$

384,370















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities


121 %





134 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.22 %





2.61 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


1.98 %





3.15 %















(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate



(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.








(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total




interest-earning assets










Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2023



2022




Average





Average






Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,355,226

72,671

5.36 %


$

1,159,870

52,876

4.56 %


Loans - tax exempt (2)


27,969

1,889

6.75 %



24,371

1,645

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


132,768

5,229

3.94 %



135,482

4,293

3.17 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


5,234

192

3.68 %



13,593

489

3.59 %


Interest earning deposits


69,474

3,338

4.80 %



68,429

1,065

1.56 %


Other investments, at cost


10,465

952

9.10 %



7,239

528

7.29 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,601,136

84,271

5.26 %



1,408,984

60,896

4.32 %


Noninterest earning assets


86,945





60,775




Total assets

$

1,688,081




$

1,469,759














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

82,963

2,882

3.47 %


$

80,163

950

1.19 %


Savings accounts


279,940

6,779

2.42 %



373,432

2,222

0.60 %


Money market accounts


192,732

7,188

3.73 %



190,205

2,072

1.09 %


Retail time deposits


325,301

13,459

4.14 %



94,818

1,168

1.23 %


Wholesale time deposits


224,414

10,744

4.79 %



149,718

1,638

1.09 %


Total interest bearing deposits


1,105,350

41,052

3.71 %



888,336

8,050

0.91 %













Senior debt


17,692

1,451

8.20 %



10,769

436

4.05 %


Subordinated debt


9,891

658

6.65 %



9,846

657

6.67 %


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


148,726

6,363

4.28 %



102,219

1,516

1.48 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,281,659

49,524

3.86 %



1,011,170

10,659

1.05 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


274,980





330,828




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


11,046





10,878




Total liabilities


1,567,685





1,352,876















Total shareholders' equity


120,396





116,883




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,688,081




$

1,469,759















Tax-equivalent net interest income



34,747





50,237














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

319,477




$

397,814















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities


125 %





139 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.40 %





3.27 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.17 %





3.57 %















(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate



(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average




interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.








(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total




interest-earning assets










Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP)

$

2,473

2,459

2,358

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


-

(1)

10

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


50

214

516

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

-

-

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets


269

-

(69)

Provision for credit losses


(411)

(561)

587

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-

-

-

Fraudulent wire recovery


-

-

(100)

Tax effect of adjustments


24

91

(247)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

2,405

2,202

3,055






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.40

0.39

0.38

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


-

(0.00)

0.00

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.01

0.03

0.08

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

-

-

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.04

-

(0.01)

Provision for credit losses


(0.07)

(0.09)

0.09

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-

-

-

Fraudulent wire recovery


-

-

(0.02)

Tax effect of adjustments


0.00

0.01

(0.04)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.39

0.35

0.49






Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.58 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.01 %

0.05 %

0.13 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.06 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %

Provision for credit losses


-0.10 %

-0.13 %

0.14 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Fraudulent wire recovery


0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.01 %

0.02 %

-0.06 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.56 %

0.53 %

0.74 %






Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


8.19 %

8.13 %

7.89 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.17 %

0.71 %

1.73 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.89 %

0.00 %

-0.23 %

Provision for credit losses


-1.36 %

-1.86 %

1.96 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Fraudulent wire recovery


0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.33 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.08 %

0.30 %

-0.83 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


7.97 %

7.28 %

10.22 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets





Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.34 %

1.47 %

1.47 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Fraudulent wire recovery


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.34 %

1.47 %

1.47 %






Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


2.08 %

2.09 %

2.55 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


2.08 %

2.09 %

2.55 %






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP)

$

2,473

2,459

2,358

Income taxes


622

417

592

Provision for credit losses


(411)

(561)

587

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

2,684

2,315

3,537






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

0.58 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

Income taxes


0.15 %

0.10 %

0.14 %

Provision for credit losses


-0.10 %

-0.13 %

0.14 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

0.63 %

0.55 %

0.86 %






Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.78

19.00

18.95

Impact of AOCI per share


3.28

2.78

2.57

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

22.06

21.78

21.52

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

