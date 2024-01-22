Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 .
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share, its thirteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2024 .
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:
"We took several steps during the fourth quarter of 2023 that we believe will improve our future earnings including executing a $10.0 million securities and a $50.0 million borrowings restructuring, as discussed in further detail below. These restructurings are expected to improve earnings beginning in the first quarter of 2024. In addition, we continue to consolidate several of our leased locations into buildings that we own which should result in lease expense savings throughout 2024. We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans increased 76 bp from 4.75% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 5.51% in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 215 bp from 2.14% to 4.29% over the same period. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was approximately 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 0.09% at December 31, 2023, with no properties in real estate owned. We continue to remain disciplined on loan quality and pricing, and intend to prioritize the value of maintaining and growing our retail deposit base, with retail certificates of deposit growing $213.0 million since December 31, 2022. Our December 31, 2023 liquidity remains strong with available funding sources in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
I'm pleased that we have continued a common stock dividend this quarter despite the near-term negative impact of the securities restructuring. While returning capital to shareholders through dividends and other methods is something we've done over the last several years, I've always believed that growing tangible book value and accreting capital to support our planned growth should be a key element of our effort to increase shareholder value. Our board has always evaluated, and will continue to evaluate, our dividend paying capacity with these key goals in mind as we seek to strike an appropriate balance between returning capital to shareholders and growing tangible book value and capital over the long-term.
We continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:
- The construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities deposit market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 8,300 sf of leased space with an annual cost of $170 thousand into this building.
- We finalized repairs and improvements on our newest financial center in West Knoxville which opened for business on October 30, 2023 . In addition to providing a more visible and strategic geographic location, we also consolidated approximately 8,900 sf of space that we formerly leased with an annual cost of $210 thousand into this building."
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for credit losses, the provision for unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022 and a recovery associated with that loss in the first quarter of 2023. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income (loss)
$
(376)
1,244
$
3,788
4,309
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.06)
0.20
$
0.61
0.69
Return on average assets (ROAA)
-0.09 %
0.29 %
0.96 %
1.09 %
Return on average equity
-1.25 %
4.13 %
13.15 %
14.96 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.48 %
1.48 %
1.69 %
1.68 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
1.98 %
1.98 %
3.15 %
3.15 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
1,182
$
5,145
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.27 %
1.30 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
6,914
8,908
$
18,440
21,795
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.11
1.43
$
2.96
3.50
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.41 %
0.53 %
1.25 %
1.48 %
Return on average equity
5.74 %
7.40 %
15.78 %
18.65 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.44 %
1.45 %
1.61 %
1.55 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.17 %
2.17 %
3.57 %
3.54 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
9,719
$
26,036
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.58 %
1.77 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
1,607
$
607
$
1,277
Real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
1,607
$
607
$
1,277
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.11 %
0.04 %
0.10 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.09 %
0.03 %
0.08 %
Year-to-date net charge-offs
$
459
$
66
$
89
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
811.08 %
2147.28 %
990.21 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.90 %
0.90 %
0.96 %
Other Data
Cash dividends declared
$
0.080
$
0.160
$
0.160
Shares outstanding
6,352,725
6,364,666
6,361,494
Book and tangible book value per share (2)
$
19.33
$
19.29
$
18.43
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share
(2.56)
(3.28)
(2.83)
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)
21.89
$
22.57
$
21.26
Closing market price per common share
$
18.50
$
16.50
$
27.75
Closing price to book value ratio
95.71 %
85.53 %
150.53 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
7.07 %
7.07 %
7.33 %
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.45 %
9.61 %
9.45 %
(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure
(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets
Five Quarter Trends
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income
$
(376)
$
2,473
$
2,459
$
2,358
$
3,788
Diluted earnings per share
$
(0.06)
$
0.40
$
0.39
$
0.38
$
0.61
Return on average assets (ROAA)
-0.09 %
0.58 %
0.59 %
0.57 %
0.96 %
Return on average equity
-1.25 %
8.19 %
8.13 %
7.89 %
13.15 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.48 %
1.34 %
1.47 %
1.47 %
1.69 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
1.98 %
2.08 %
2.09 %
2.55 %
3.22 %
2023
2022
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
1,244
$
2,405
$
2,202
$
3,055
$
4,309
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.20
$
0.39
$
0.35
$
0.49
$
0.69
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.29 %
0.56 %
0.53 %
0.74 %
1.09 %
Return on average equity
4.13 %
7.97 %
7.28 %
10.22 %
14.96 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.48 %
1.34 %
1.47 %
1.47 %
1.68 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
1.98 %
2.08 %
2.09 %
2.55 %
3.22 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
1,182
$
2,684
$
2,315
$
3,537
$
5,145
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
0.27 %
0.63 %
0.55 %
0.86 %
1.30 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased $4.0 million, or 34.5%, from $11.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 to $7.6 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $114.1 million, or 7.6%, from $1.508 billion to $1.622 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $97.9 million, or 25.5%, from $384.4 million to $286.4 million, due primarily to a $77.1 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $25.3 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 215 bp from 2.14% to 4.29%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 76 bp from 4.75% to 5.51%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.15% to 1.98%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.
Net interest income decreased $15.7 million, or 32.3%, from $48.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to $32.8 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $192.2 million, or 13.6%, from $1.409 billion to $1.601 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $78.3 million, or 19.7%, from $397.8 million to $319.5 million, due primarily to a $55.8 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $26.2 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 281 bp from 1.05% to 3.86%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 94 bp from 4.32% to 5.26%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.57% to 2.17%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.
Rate Sensitivity
The Company has the following loans and funding subject to repricing of short-term (90 days or less) interest rates:
Federal
Prime
SOFR
Funds
FHLB
Total
Loans
$
188,200
93,500
-
-
281,700
Funding
$
-
-
107,362
50,000
157,362
The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 525 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following cumulative impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:
Cumulative Beta
Loan Yields
Deposit Costs
Mar 31, 2022
128.0 %
0.0 %
Jun 30, 2022
32.0 %
5.3 %
Sep 30, 2022
24.7 %
14.3 %
Dec 31, 2022
25.4 %
30.6 %
Mar 31, 2023
26.1 %
43.8 %
Jun 30, 2023
27.8 %
55.0 %
Sep 30, 2023
30.7 %
57.5 %
Dec 31, 2023
33.5 %
62.3 %
Effective October 1, 2023, the Company entered into a $150 million notional amount pay-fixed swap with a term of 3 years whereby the Company pays a fixed rate of 4.69% and receives the SOFR Compound rate. This swap has been accounted for as a fair value hedge of fixed-rate loans and should improve the Company's exposure to interest rates in a rising rate environment.
Provision For Credit Losses
A provision for credit losses of $1.4 million and $0.2 million was recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 was impacted by the following:
- $0.4 million complete charge-off of an unsecured loan subject to a repayment plan
- $0.3 million reserve established for a loan collateralized by lake lots and originated in 2007.
- $0.7 million reserve established for a loan collateralized by business assets and guaranteed by borrowers with ability to repay.
A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million and $2.2 million was recognized for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Though negatively impacted by the charge-off and reserves noted above, the 2023 provision was favorably impacted by an improvement in projected economic factors (GDP, unemployment and housing prices) and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.
The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.
The Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The following summarizes the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13:
Impact at
Jan 1, 2023
(in millions)
Decrease to allowance for credit losses on loans
$
(0.70)
Increase to reserve for unfunded commitments
0.70
Net impact to shareholder's equity
$
-
Noninterest Income
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Service charges and fees
$
400
393
7
Bank owned life insurance
52
45
7
Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
(666)
(399)
(267)
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(90)
68
(158)
Gain on sale of loans
12
2
10
Loss on sale of fixed assets
(55)
-
(55)
Wealth management
185
154
31
Swap fees
162
-
162
Limited partnership distributions
-
-
-
Other
10
16
(6)
Total noninterest income
$
10
279
(269)
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Service charges and fees
$
1,536
1,472
64
Bank owned life insurance
192
176
16
Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
(675)
(611)
(64)
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
(872)
(1,119)
247
Gain on sale of loans
32
31
1
Loss on sale of fixed assets
(254)
-
(254)
Wealth management
664
698
(34)
Swap fees
528
-
528
Limited partnership distributions
-
469
(469)
Other
47
58
(11)
Total noninterest income
$
1,198
1,174
24
Noninterest income declined to $0.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $0.3 million in the same quarter of 2022. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:
- An increase of $0.3 million in realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company executed a securities restructuring whereby approximately $7.0 million of securities available for sale with a then current book yield of 2.8% and a duration of 5.0 years were sold at a loss of $0.7 million and replaced with floating-rate government agency securities with a then current book yield of 6.5% and a duration of zero. This transaction resulted in a projected earn back period 2.5 years.
- Realized and unrealized gains on equity securities declined by $0.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of a decline in market conditions.
- The Company recognized a $0.2 million increase in swap fees during the fourth quarter of 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
Noninterest income remained consistent at $1.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:
- Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.2 million from the year ended December 31, 2022 as a result of an improvement in market conditions.
- The Company incurred a $0.3 increase in loss on sale of fixed assets from the sale of the Company's former legacy bank headquarters building in Erwin, TN during the third quarter of 2023.
- The Company recognized a $0.5 million increase in swap fees during 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
- The Company recognized a $0.5 million decrease in distributions from limited partnerships, which tend to have an unpredictable level of distributions.
Noninterest Expense
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
3,461
3,937
(476)
Occupancy
580
549
31
Furniture and equipment
266
209
57
Data processing
623
524
99
FDIC insurance
314
186
128
Office
180
199
(19)
Advertising
131
167
(36)
Professional fees
477
336
141
Other noninterest expense
361
576
(215)
Total noninterest expense
$
6,393
6,683
(290)
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
13,269
13,354
(85)
Occupancy
2,321
1,758
563
Furniture and equipment
809
608
201
Data processing
2,220
2,020
200
FDIC insurance
1,186
677
509
Office
783
722
61
Advertising
525
431
94
Professional fees
1,801
1,408
393
Other noninterest expense
1,383
2,649
(1,266)
Total noninterest expense
$
24,297
23,627
670
Noninterest expense declined $0.3 million, or 4.3%, from $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $6.4 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:
- Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.5 million, or 12.1%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 116 to 113, offset by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
- FDIC insurance increased $0.1 million due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate and an increase in the Company's deposit balances.
- Professional fees increased $0.1 million due to increased CECL and AML/BSA compliance costs.
- Other noninterest expense declined $0.2 million due to a reclass of the provision for unfunded commitments from noninterest expense to the provision for credit losses.
Noninterest expense increased $0.7 million, or 2.8%, from $23.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 to $24.3 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:
- Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.1 million, or 1.2%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 116 to 113, offset by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
- Occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $0.8 million due to lease and furniture expense associated with the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional depreciation and furniture expense associated with the Company's new operations center and West Knoxville financial center. The Company should benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the new facilities.
- Data processing increased $0.2 million due to an 8.5% increase in the size of the Company's balance sheet.
- FDIC insurance increased $0.5 million due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate and an increase in the Company's deposit balances.
- Professional fees increased $0.4 million due to increased CECL and AML/BSA compliance costs.
- Other noninterest expense declined $1.3 million as 2022 included a $0.8 million loss associated with a fraudulent wire, offset by a $0.1 million recovery during 2023, and the reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments from noninterest expense to the provision for credit losses.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated
Three Months Ended December 31
Twelve Months Ended December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
-88.00 %
23.24 %
20.72 %
22.61 %
The Company's negative effective tax rate during the three months ended December 31, 2023 reflects the impact of a true up of the Company's state tax provision due to lower reported earnings. The decrease in the Company's effective tax rate for the full year 2023 compared to 2022 is due to a decline in the Company's effective state tax rate resulting from tax credits on certain loans. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $137.7 million, or 8.6%, from $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Available for sale investment security balances decreased $7.2 million, or 5.2%, primarily due to principal paydowns.
The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 :
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Estimated
Net
Estimated
Net
Fair
Unrealized
Fair
Unrealized
Value
Gain (Loss)
Value
Gain (Loss)
(in thousands)
Agency MBS / CMO
$
12,870
(1,853)
17,086
(2,232)
Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)
8,944
(897)
10,110
(1,316)
Agency floating rate
16,919
(41)
9,862
(56)
Business Development Companies
3,420
(345)
3,795
(626)
Corporate
23,801
(2,673)
24,531
(2,487)
Municipal
26,465
(6,790)
26,464
(8,264)
Non-agency MBS / CMO
37,805
(9,489)
45,577
(9,514)
$
130,224
(22,088)
137,425
(24,495)
Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 37% as of December 31, 2023. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- The Company does not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity.
- Loans receivable increased $136.0 million, or 10.3%, from $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 . Increases over that period in other construction, home equity, residential, multi-family, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial loans, offset a reduction in residential construction, farmland, commercial & industrial, PPP and consumer loans.
The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
33,881
39,824
40,309
47,170
35,774
Other construction
89,388
82,288
73,183
64,009
56,090
Farmland
8,614
8,699
9,381
10,174
11,657
Home equity
48,118
45,839
43,992
40,609
38,108
Residential
452,957
446,215
434,780
437,143
423,646
Multi-family
109,859
112,786
111,988
102,761
92,933
Owner-occupied commercial
234,289
229,879
217,778
205,512
206,873
Non-owner occupied commercial
329,204
317,651
324,883
299,093
297,811
Commercial & industrial
137,076
142,685
134,188
140,022
140,151
PPP Program
154
191
884
1,589
2,659
Consumer
9,331
9,572
12,732
13,128
11,181
$
1,452,871
1,435,629
1,404,098
1,361,210
1,316,883
The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of December 31, 2023 :
Loan
% of Total
Balance
Loans
Hotels
75,063
5.2 %
Retail
68,932
4.7 %
Office
$
32,869
2.3 %
Campground
30,544
2.1 %
Medical
24,523
1.7 %
Warehouse
21,731
1.5 %
Marina
21,494
1.5 %
Mini-storage
19,210
1.3 %
Vacation Rentals
15,582
1.1 %
Car Wash
10,543
0.7 %
Restaurant
5,025
0.3 %
Other
3,689
0.3 %
$
329,204
22.7 %
- Premises and equipment increased $19.5 million, or 59.1%, during the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center as well as improvement costs on the financial center in West Knoxville which approximated the following:
2023
Costs
Remaining
Incurred
Expenditures
West Knoxville
$
4.5
-
Johnson City
12.9
3.7
Total
$
17.4
3.7
- Total deposits increased $125.5 million, or 9.3%, from $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 . An increase in retail and wholesale time deposits offset decreases in non-interest bearing transaction, NOW and money market and savings accounts. The Company believes that the shift in product mix out of non-interest bearing transaction, money market and savings accounts and into retail time deposits is primarily a result of the higher interest rates that the Company has offered on retail time deposits. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company replaced $52 million of FHLB short-term borrowings at a rate of 5.4% with $49 million of 3 year wholesale time deposits at 4.50%.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
243,750
270,299
322,003
293,502
305,210
NOW and money market
271,208
250,920
266,777
314,636
321,028
Savings
248,576
258,110
260,741
293,254
359,613
Retail time deposits
392,638
382,708
355,367
277,408
179,626
1,156,172
1,162,037
1,204,888
1,178,800
1,165,477
Wholesale time deposits
315,862
246,716
212,988
202,608
181,022
Total deposits
$
1,472,034
1,408,753
1,417,876
1,381,408
1,346,499
1,472,034
1,408,753
1,417,876
1,381,408
1,346,499
The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of December 31, 2023 :
Original
Type
Principal
Rate
Maturity
Term
Brokered CD
$
25,000
5.25 %
Feb 5, 2024
1 Yr
Brokered CD
75,000
4.75 %
Feb 16, 2024
1 Yr
Brokered CD
38,569
5.10 %
Mar 15, 2024
1 Yr
Brokered CD
11,431
5.25 %
Mar 15, 2024
1 Yr
Brokered CD
70,000
4.90 %
Apr 16, 2024
1 Yr
Brokered CD
555
4.75 %
Dec 22, 2025
2 Yr
Brokered CD
48,551
4.50 %
Dec 21, 2026
3 Yr
Qwickrate
46,756
5.40 %
Through June 15, 2026
2.5 Yrs or Less
$
315,862
4.94 %
- FHLB borrowings decreased $5.0 million from December 31, 2022 and consisted of the following at September 30, 2023 :
Amounts
Original
Current
Maturity
(000's)
Term
Rate
Date
$
50,000
3 months
5.50 %
02/28/24
50,000
12 months
5.27 %
03/15/24
$
100,000
5.39 %
- Total equity increased $5.5 million, or 4.7%, from $117.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 . The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the year ended December 31, 2023 :
Total
Tangible
Shareholders'
Book Value
Equity
Per Share
(In thousands)
December 31, 2022
$
117,271
18.43
Net income
6,914
1.11
Dividends paid
(4,071)
(0.64)
Stock compensation
1,160
0.18
Share repurchases
(218)
(0.03)
Change in fair value of investments available for sale
1,731
0.27
December 31, 2023
$
122,787
19.33
*
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total
The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.07% at December 31, 2023 from 7.33% at December 31, 2022, primarily as the result of a decline in net income combined with continued asset growth and dividends. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2023, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.45% at December 31, 2023 .
Share Repurchases
The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2024. The following summarizes share repurchase activity during 2023:
Settlement
Shares
Total
Cost
Remaining
Date
Repurchased
Cost
Per Share
Authorization
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
$
5,000
10/31/23
10,000
166
16.60
4,834
10,000
$
166
$
16.60
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans increased slightly from 0.10% at December 31, 2022 to 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets increased slightly from 0.08% at December 31, 2022 to 0.09% at December 31, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs of $0.5 million were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $89 thousand during the year ended December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.90% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an improvement in projected economic factors. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was greater than 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain lower-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to further decline; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xxi) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxii) loss of key personnel; and (xxiii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Bearden / Knoxville, West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
Loans
$
19,734
15,569
$
72,671
52,876
Investment securities - taxable
1,342
1,134
5,229
4,293
Investment securities - tax exempt
37
92
152
386
Dividends and other
891
826
4,290
1,593
22,004
17,621
82,342
59,148
Interest expense
Savings
1,876
1,219
6,779
2,222
Interest bearing transaction accounts
2,559
1,748
10,070
3,022
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
4,689
1,306
15,513
1,988
Other time deposits
3,072
566
8,690
818
Total deposits
12,196
4,839
41,052
8,050
Senior debt
409
91
1,451
436
Subordinated debt
164
164
658
657
FHLB & FRB advances
1,669
978
6,363
1,516
14,438
6,072
49,524
10,659
Net interest income
7,565
11,549
32,818
48,489
Provision for credit losses
1,382
210
998
2,210
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
6,183
11,339
31,820
46,279
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
400
393
1,536
1,472
Bank owned life insurance
52
45
192
176
Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
(666)
(399)
(675)
(611)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(90)
68
(872)
(1,119)
Gain on sale of loans
12
2
32
31
Loss on sale of fixed assets
(55)
-
(254)
-
Wealth management
185
154
664
698
Swap fees
162
-
528
-
Limited partnership distributions
-
-
-
469
Other
10
16
47
58
10
279
1,198
1,174
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
3,461
3,937
13,269
13,354
Occupancy
580
549
2,321
1,758
Furniture and equipment
266
209
809
608
Data processing
623
524
2,220
2,020
FDIC insurance
314
186
1,186
677
Office
180
199
783
722
Advertising
131
167
525
431
Professional fees
477
336
1,801
1,408
Other noninterest expense
361
576
1,383
2,649
6,393
6,683
24,297
23,627
Income (loss) before income taxes
(200)
4,935
8,721
23,826
Income taxes
176
1,147
1,807
5,386
Net income (loss)
$
(376)
3,788
$
6,914
18,440
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
(0.06)
0.61
$
1.11
2.97
Diluted
$
(0.06)
0.61
$
1.11
2.96
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,250,262
6,219,176
6,235,949
6,205,493
Diluted
6,255,789
6,238,530
6,243,642
6,232,063
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
21,193
$
18,586
$
13,824
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
47,688
59,928
64,816
Cash and cash equivalents
68,881
78,514
78,640
Investments available for sale
130,224
127,711
137,425
Equity securities
1,882
1,742
5,750
Premises and equipment held for sale
3,762
3,812
4,260
Loans receivable
1,452,871
1,435,629
1,316,883
Allowance for credit losses
(13,034)
(11,858)
(12,645)
Net loans receivable
1,439,837
1,423,771
1,304,238
Premises and equipment, net
52,397
46,323
32,932
Accrued interest receivable
5,479
5,318
4,514
Bank owned life insurance
9,968
9,915
9,776
Restricted stock
8,145
8,170
7,143
Deferred tax assets, net
9,101
10,835
10,271
Other assets
8,094
5,001
5,111
Total assets
$
1,737,770
$
1,721,112
$
1,600,060
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
243,750
$
270,299
$
305,210
Interest-bearing
912,422
891,738
860,267
Wholesale
315,862
246,716
181,022
Total deposits
1,472,034
1,408,753
1,346,499
FHLB borrowings
100,000
152,000
105,000
Senior debt, net
20,000
20,000
9,998
Subordinated debt, net
9,917
9,903
9,866
Accrued interest payable
2,258
1,699
885
Post-employment liabilities
3,414
3,442
3,519
Other liabilities
7,360
5,793
7,022
Total liabilities
1,614,983
1,601,590
1,482,789
Total shareholders' equity
122,787
119,522
117,271
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,737,770
$
1,721,112
$
1,600,060
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
(376)
3,788
$
6,914
18,440
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
666
399
675
611
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
90
(68)
872
1,119
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-
(13)
-
(298)
Loss on sale of fixed assets
55
-
254
-
Provision for credit losses
1,382
210
998
2,210
Provision for unfunded commitments
-
177
-
325
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
-
-
(100)
575
Tax effect of adjustments
(573)
(184)
(705)
(1,187)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
1,244
4,309
$
8,908
21,795
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
$
(0.06)
0.61
$
1.11
2.96
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
0.11
0.06
0.11
0.10
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.01
(0.01)
0.14
0.18
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-
(0.00)
-
(0.05)
Loss on sale of fixed assets
0.01
-
0.04
-
Provision for credit losses
0.22
0.03
0.16
0.35
Provision for unfunded commitments
-
0.03
-
0.05
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
-
-
(0.02)
0.09
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.09)
(0.03)
(0.11)
(0.19)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.20
0.69
$
1.43
3.50
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
-0.09 %
0.96 %
0.41 %
1.25 %
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
0.15 %
0.10 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.02 %
-0.02 %
0.05 %
0.08 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
Loss on sale of fixed assets
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
0.00 %
Provision for credit losses
0.32 %
0.05 %
0.06 %
0.15 %
Provision for unfunded commitments
0.00 %
0.04 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
0.04 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.13 %
-0.05 %
-0.04 %
-0.08 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.29 %
1.09 %
0.53 %
1.48 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
-1.25 %
13.15 %
5.74 %
15.78 %
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
2.21 %
1.39 %
0.56 %
0.52 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.30 %
-0.24 %
0.72 %
0.96 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.05 %
0.00 %
-0.25 %
Loss on sale of fixed assets
0.18 %
0.00 %
0.21 %
0.00 %
Provision for credit losses
4.59 %
0.73 %
0.83 %
1.89 %
Provision for unfunded commitments
0.00 %
0.61 %
0.00 %
0.28 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.08 %
0.49 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-1.90 %
-0.64 %
-0.59 %
-1.02 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
4.13 %
14.96 %
7.40 %
18.65 %
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.48 %
1.69 %
1.44 %
1.61 %
Provision for unfunded commitments
0.00 %
-0.01 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
-0.04 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.48 %
1.68 %
1.45 %
1.55 %
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
1.98 %
3.15 %
2.17 %
3.57 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
1.98 %
3.15 %
2.17 %
3.54 %
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
(376)
3,788
$
6,914
18,440
Income taxes
176
1,147
1,807
5,386
Provision for credit losses
1,382
210
998
2,210
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
1,182
5,145
$
9,719
26,036
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
-0.09 %
0.96 %
$
0.41 %
1.25 %
Income taxes
0.04 %
0.29 %
0.11 %
0.37 %
Provision for credit losses
0.32 %
0.05 %
0.06 %
0.15 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.27 %
1.30 %
$
0.58 %
1.77 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
19.33
18.43
Impact of AOCI per share
2.56
2.83
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
21.89
21.26
(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,399,953
19,734
5.59 %
$
1,259,232
15,569
4.91 %
Loans - tax exempt (2)
29,601
504
6.75 %
24,187
412
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
124,219
1,342
4.29 %
127,339
1,134
3.53 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
4,802
47
3.87 %
11,535
116
4.01 %
Interest earning deposits
55,261
688
4.94 %
78,272
660
3.35 %
Other investments, at cost
8,651
203
9.31 %
7,847
166
8.39 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,622,487
22,517
5.51 %
1,508,412
18,057
4.75 %
Noninterest earning assets
100,036
74,773
Total assets
$
1,722,523
$
1,583,185
'
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
67,483
531
3.12 %
$
102,318
632
2.45 %
Savings accounts
252,943
1,876
2.94 %
375,017
1,219
1.29 %
Money market accounts
190,938
2,028
4.21 %
205,938
1,116
2.15 %
Retail time deposits
389,574
4,477
4.56 %
142,974
841
2.33 %
Wholesale time deposits
259,972
3,285
5.01 %
152,721
1,031
2.68 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,160,910
12,197
4.17 %
978,968
4,839
1.96 %
Senior debt
20,000
409
8.11 %
10,000
91
3.61 %
Subordinated debt
9,911
164
6.56 %
9,857
164
6.60 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
145,217
1,669
4.56 %
125,217
978
3.10 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,336,038
14,439
4.29 %
1,124,042
6,072
2.14 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
254,795
331,885
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
11,328
12,044
Total liabilities
1,602,161
1,467,971
Total shareholders' equity
120,362
115,214
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,722,523
$
1,583,185
Tax-equivalent net interest income
8,078
11,985
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
286,449
$
384,370
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
121 %
134 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.22 %
2.61 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
1.98 %
3.15 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,355,226
72,671
5.36 %
$
1,159,870
52,876
4.56 %
Loans - tax exempt (2)
27,969
1,889
6.75 %
24,371
1,645
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
132,768
5,229
3.94 %
135,482
4,293
3.17 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
5,234
192
3.68 %
13,593
489
3.59 %
Interest earning deposits
69,474
3,338
4.80 %
68,429
1,065
1.56 %
Other investments, at cost
10,465
952
9.10 %
7,239
528
7.29 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,601,136
84,271
5.26 %
1,408,984
60,896
4.32 %
Noninterest earning assets
86,945
60,775
Total assets
$
1,688,081
$
1,469,759
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
82,963
2,882
3.47 %
$
80,163
950
1.19 %
Savings accounts
279,940
6,779
2.42 %
373,432
2,222
0.60 %
Money market accounts
192,732
7,188
3.73 %
190,205
2,072
1.09 %
Retail time deposits
325,301
13,459
4.14 %
94,818
1,168
1.23 %
Wholesale time deposits
224,414
10,744
4.79 %
149,718
1,638
1.09 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,105,350
41,052
3.71 %
888,336
8,050
0.91 %
Senior debt
17,692
1,451
8.20 %
10,769
436
4.05 %
Subordinated debt
9,891
658
6.65 %
9,846
657
6.67 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
148,726
6,363
4.28 %
102,219
1,516
1.48 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,281,659
49,524
3.86 %
1,011,170
10,659
1.05 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
274,980
330,828
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
11,046
10,878
Total liabilities
1,567,685
1,352,876
Total shareholders' equity
120,396
116,883
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,688,081
$
1,469,759
Tax-equivalent net interest income
34,747
50,237
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
319,477
$
397,814
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
125 %
139 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.40 %
3.27 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
2.17 %
3.57 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,473
2,459
2,358
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
-
(1)
10
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
50
214
516
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-
-
-
(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets
269
-
(69)
Provision for credit losses
(411)
(561)
587
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-
-
-
Fraudulent wire recovery
-
-
(100)
Tax effect of adjustments
24
91
(247)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
2,405
2,202
3,055
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.40
0.39
0.38
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
-
(0.00)
0.00
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.01
0.03
0.08
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-
-
-
(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets
0.04
-
(0.01)
Provision for credit losses
(0.07)
(0.09)
0.09
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-
-
-
Fraudulent wire recovery
-
-
(0.02)
Tax effect of adjustments
0.00
0.01
(0.04)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.39
0.35
0.49
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.58 %
0.59 %
0.57 %
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.01 %
0.05 %
0.13 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets
0.06 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
Provision for credit losses
-0.10 %
-0.13 %
0.14 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Fraudulent wire recovery
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.01 %
0.02 %
-0.06 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.56 %
0.53 %
0.74 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
8.19 %
8.13 %
7.89 %
Realized loss on sale of investment securities
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.03 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.17 %
0.71 %
1.73 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets
0.89 %
0.00 %
-0.23 %
Provision for credit losses
-1.36 %
-1.86 %
1.96 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Fraudulent wire recovery
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.33 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.08 %
0.30 %
-0.83 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
7.97 %
7.28 %
10.22 %
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.34 %
1.47 %
1.47 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Fraudulent wire recovery
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.34 %
1.47 %
1.47 %
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
2.08 %
2.09 %
2.55 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
2.08 %
2.09 %
2.55 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,473
2,459
2,358
Income taxes
622
417
592
Provision for credit losses
(411)
(561)
587
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
2,684
2,315
3,537
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
0.58 %
0.59 %
0.57 %
Income taxes
0.15 %
0.10 %
0.14 %
Provision for credit losses
-0.10 %
-0.13 %
0.14 %
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
0.63 %
0.55 %
0.86 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
18.78
19.00
18.95
Impact of AOCI per share
3.28
2.78
2.57
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
22.06
21.78
21.52
