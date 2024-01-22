Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22
[22.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.01.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,065,751.00
|USD
|0
|51,892,296.45
|6.4337
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.01.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|15,991,792.50
|5.5018
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.01.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,697,671.75
|8.6531
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.01.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|190,407.00
|GBP
|0
|1,457,777.73
|7.6561