ZetrOZ Systems to Showcase sam Ultrasound Treatment Technology at the 2024 Big Sky Sports Medicine Conference

Presentations at long-running, prestigious meeting will focus on effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine in soft tissue healing.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / ZetrOZ Systems, makers of the sam® wearable ultrasound unit, is at the 26th annual Big Sky Sports Medicine Conference, Jan. 21-25, 2024, at Big Sky Resort, Montana, presenting technologies including the sam® long-duration sustained acoustic medicine device for accelerating soft tissue injury healing.

At the conference, ZetrOZ Systems will showcase its sam X1 (wireless device) and sam 2.0 devices. It hosted Sunday's welcome reception, "DJ/Enovis withSamSport NFL Playoffs Welcome Reception, Brian Moore, and George Lewis Hosts," at 6:00 p.m. in the Jefferson Room and is presenting its technology at tables 27 and 28 in the exhibit hall.

What began as an opportunity for sports medicine caregivers to discuss current issues in an engaging environment has grown into a multi-disciplinary sports medicine conference. The BSSMC, a multidisciplinary gathering of leading sports medicine professionals, will feature educational sessions and workshop presentations on original research, especially in concussions. The conference will also host a talk by distinguished guests Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher, a renowned sports neurologist and director of the Kutcher Clinics, and Dr. Geoffrey Baer from the University of Wisconsin.

Two of the presentations will focus on soft tissue injury and healing, including from George K. Lewis, the founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems and a biomedical engineer:

"Regenerative Medicine Applications in Sports Medicine for Soft Tissue Healing and Return to Play" by Jason Krystofiak, MD, CAQSM, Medical Director of Sports Medicine, RWJBarnabas Health, Rutgers Football Team Physician

"Clinical Effectiveness of Sustained Acoustic Medicine in the Treatment of Soft Tissue Injury" George K. Lewis, PhD, MS., Biomedical Engineer, Mechanobiologist and Neurobiologist in Regenerative and Sports Medicine

"The Big Sky Sports Medicine Conference is an ideal platform for ZetrOZ Systems' breakthrough sustained acoustic medicine products," Lewis said. "For treating professional athletes, our sam® 2.0 and X1 ultrasound devices are clinically proven to accelerate soft tissue healing and relieve pain without invasive procedures."

"We look forward to being part of the Big Sky Sports Medicine Conference and the opportunity to demonstrate our technology to sports medicine professionals and see how our sam® devices can treat soft tissue injuries," Lewis added.

Developed from research funded by the National Institute of Health and the US Department of Defense, the sam® X1 and sam® 2.0 devices are drug-free, non-invasive, and a ground-breaking solution for pain management and accelerated soft tissue healing.

The devices use low-intensity, long-duration, daily ultrasound treatment that can reduce the need for pain medication and surgery and provide more rapid healing and reduced pain. Utilizing mechanobiological technology, the treatment works by increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, increase oxygenated hemoglobin and remove cytokine enzymes and cellular waste.

Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for expanded indications to treat soft tissue injuries and knee osteoarthritis, the sam® device will now be available to patients with a wide range of medical conditions. It is the most sought-after regenerative ultrasound technology for soft tissue injuries and joint arthritis, clinically validated in over 40 studies with over 3.7 million treatments delivered in the United States.

"Now, the sam® wearable ultrasound unit has been FDA-cleared for expanded medical indications," Lewis said. "This will make it easier for doctors and their patients to utilize our ultrasound treatment to speed injury healing without the need for oral medication, corticosteroids, or surgery."

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

