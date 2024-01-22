Logan Finance: Paul Jones Joins Logan as Senior Vice President, Business Development

Logan Finance Corporation is proud to announce the addition of Paul Jones Joins as Senior Vice President, Business Development.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Logan Finance Corporation is proud to announce the addition of Paul Jones, Senior Vice President, Business Development. As a recognized asset in the Non-QM world, Paul's brand and influence will immediately benefit the development of the sales team and Logan's continuing growth and expansion.









"Logan is experiencing incredible growth, and Paul will help us continue this trajectory," said Logan Chief Revenue Officer Aaron Samples. "Paul is an industry giant with an uncanny ability to identify and develop winning strategies and educate the industry on the benefits and opportunities within Non-QM. We're thrilled to have Paul join the team."

Paul Jones is an industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience in Operations and Sales. The last seven years have been exclusively dedicated to the Non-QM market, focused on education, product development, investor relations, internal and external strategic initiatives, and dynamic marketing efforts. Paul enjoys parlaying these pieces into a cohesive strategy for Account Executives and Originators to scale their Non-QM production via new referral sources and customer outreach.

"I couldn't be happier to join Logan Finance and work alongside this stellar management team. The spotlight is on the world of Non-QM right now, and I'm ready to help focus that spotlight on Logan," Paul said. "We have a lot of things in play for 2024, and I'm looking forward to contributing to Logan's exciting future."

About Logan Finance

Logan Finance Corporation (NMLS# 127722) is a national wholesale, non-delegated correspondent, and commercial Non-QM mortgage lender providing premium lending services to the TPO industry. Logan's unparalleled service - coupled with high quality, experienced staff, the best technology, loan products, and training - helps make Non-QM easy and provides our partners with the highest confidence in our delivery and in our ability to help grow their client base. For more information about Logan Finance Corporation, please visit LoganFinance.com, LoganWholesale.com, and/or LoganCorrespondent.com.

Contact Information

Jim McDonald

Marketing

jimhmcdonald@gmail.com

2145971301

SOURCE: Logan Finance Corporation

