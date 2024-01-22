Yum! Brands Leads in Developing Leaders

Yum! Brands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / At Yum! Brands, our unrivaled talent is our greatest asset - one that we invest in heavily. That's one of the reasons why TIME magazine ranked us No. 32 on its first "Best Companies for Future Leaders" list. The publication scoured 2,000 of the United States' top resumes and came up with a list of 150 private sector companies whose names routinely appeared on those CVs. The accolade is evidence of a continued effort to develop our company leaders. Watch to learn how we do this in the latest episode of "Quick Bite," the video series that profiles innovative work in about a minute.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com