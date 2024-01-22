Anzeige
Montag, 22.01.2024
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
22.01.24
17:22 Uhr
121,10 Euro
-0,35
-0,29 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,30121,5017:26
121,15121,6017:26
ACCESSWIRE
22.01.2024 | 16:50
102 Leser
Yum! Brands Leads in Developing Leaders

Yum! Brands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / At Yum! Brands, our unrivaled talent is our greatest asset - one that we invest in heavily. That's one of the reasons why TIME magazine ranked us No. 32 on its first "Best Companies for Future Leaders" list. The publication scoured 2,000 of the United States' top resumes and came up with a list of 150 private sector companies whose names routinely appeared on those CVs. The accolade is evidence of a continued effort to develop our company leaders. Watch to learn how we do this in the latest episode of "Quick Bite," the video series that profiles innovative work in about a minute.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
