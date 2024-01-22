Double DD Ranch is Santa Fe's Hippest Retreat & Event Space

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Double DD Ranch, located in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a new 27-acre event venue created by celebrated TV writer/producer Maxine Lapiduss and her spouse, bestselling author and visual artist, Hillary Carlip.





After decades on the career treadmill in Los Angeles, and a series of retina surgeries that left Maxine blind in one eye, she began to "see" life very differently. The former standup claimed, "I always wanted to be like the great entertainer, Sammy Davis Jr. I guess I should have been more specific."

The duo reevaluated their priorities and decided to focus on beauty, joy, and wellness. All roads, and Southwest Airlines, led to Santa Fe, and the Double DD Ranch at the foot of scenic Lone Butte. Once part of Eaves Movie Ranch, with its sweeping views and endless vistas, it's no wonder classic westerns were filmed there. Maxine and Hillary have spent the last year and a half transforming their rustic ranch into a modern destination for creative retreats, special events, and unique pop-ups.

Their creative writing retreats kick off on March 22 with celebrated bestselling author of over 30 books Francesca Lia Block. The retreat is open to writers of all levels.

On April 20, Lapiduss and Carlip will host their own writing workshop, Putting the ME in Memoir, followed in May with a songwriters retreat in association with the Willis Wonderland Foundation.

"We are excited to introduce the community to our circle of amazing artists and teachers," Carlip said, "as well as bring our own energy and creativity to others through gatherings at our magical property."

About Double DD Ranch: Double DD Ranch is a unique retreat and event venue located on 27 acres in the Lone Butte neighborhood-just south of Santa Fe. Double DD lodging accommodates up to 12 guests in both the main and newly renovated bunk house. Up to 40 more guests can be housed onsite, in elegant yet rustic glamping tents.

The ranch is available for single or multi-day events and its one-acre fenced pasture/arena can accommodate indoor/outdoor events like concerts, film series and festivals. Booking for the 2024 season is now underway.

