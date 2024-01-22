The "Italy: E-Cigarette Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regulatory framework for vaping in Italy is somewhat more lenient compared to other world markets.

It consists of the following laws:

Decree implementing Directive 2014/40/EU regulates the manufacture, presentation and sale of e-cigarettes.

Law No. 128/2013 establishes restrictions on advertising and public vaping.

Decree No. 504/1995 regulates taxation of e-liquids.

This report offers a detailed up-to-date overview of the current regulatory framework for e-cigs and related products in Italy, covering all policy areas from taxation and advertising to product and retail channel restrictions.

The regulatory report will provide you with:

A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.

The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.

Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development.

Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Italy: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Sanctions

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

