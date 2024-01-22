Bayer today announced Nelson Ambrogio as the new Head of the Radiology Business at its Pharmaceuticals Division, effective April 1, 2024. He will report to Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management, Bayer AG, and President Pharmaceuticals. Ambrogio will serve on the Pharmaceuticals Executive Committee and be based in Berlin, Germany. Gerd Krueger, who has led the Radiology unit for the past eight years, will work closely with him on a smooth transition before retiring from Bayer after more than forty years of service at the end of March 2024.

Nelson Ambrogio, most recently Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bayer's Oncology Business in the United States, is a global healthcare leader with a career spanning more than 25 years with Bayer. Ambrogio started his career with Schering AG, which Bayer acquired in 2006, and has held commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility across North and South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. His broad experience also includes regional and global positions at Bayer's headquarters. Nelson Ambrogio is married and has four children.

"Nelson Ambrogio is a highly accomplished healthcare executive recognized for an exceptional track record of developing and growing businesses by leading diverse teams around the world. His breadth of experience and strong leadership capabilities will be key in continuing to drive our Radiology Business forward," said Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management, Bayer AG, and President of the company's Pharmaceuticals Division. "I also want to sincerely thank Gerd Krueger for his dedicated service for the company and for his outstanding leadership in advancing our Radiology Unit to a business with industry-leading growth and profitability, that is driving innovation in its core business as well as in new areas such as Digital. I wish Gerd all the very best in his future endeavors."

"As a leader in key Radiology segments and building on a deep medical expertise across a multitude of diagnostic and therapeutic areas, Bayer is driving innovation in medical imaging to address today's healthcare challenges and advance patient care," said Nelson Ambrogio. "I am excited to join this highly committed team at a time where new exciting paths are taken to deliver true value to radiologists and their teams for the benefit of patients."

About Radiology at Bayer

As a true life-science company with a heritage of over 100 years in radiology, Bayer is committed to providing excellence from innovative products to high-quality services to support efficient and optimized patient care. Globally, Bayer offers a leading portfolio of contrast media for computed tomography (CT), X-ray, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), along with devices for their precise administration, informatics solutions, and a medical imaging platform delivering access to applications, including those enabled by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Bayer's radiology products generated close to €2bn sales in 2022. Bayer is highly committed to research and development, which includes leveraging AI and driving innovation in medical imaging. Each of these offerings provides effective tools to support radiologists in their mission to deliver treatment-critical answers and a clear direction from diagnosis to care.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn: Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

Ko (2024-0006)

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conformthem to future events or developments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122347717/en/

Contacts:

Contact for Global media inquiries:

Anna Koch, phone +49 30 221541595

Email: anna.koch@bayer.com

Contact for US media inquiries:

Jennifer May, phone +(1) 412-656-8192

E-mail: Jennifer.may@bayer.com