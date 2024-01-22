Reset Ketamine: The Ketamine Story: Transforming Treatment for Mood Disorders and Pain

Free webinar on ketamine therapy - Mon, Feb 5, 2024, 6PM PST

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Join us on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 6 PM Pacific Time for an enlightening webinar that delves into the transformative role of ketamine in modern healthcare. Titled "The Ketamine Story: Transforming Treatment for Mood Disorders and Pain," this event promises to be an insightful discussion in the evolving field of transformative medical care.





Presenters for Webinar

Drs. Sam Ko, Glareh Imani, Ray Rivas





Expert Panelists Shed Light on Ketamine Therapy

This free webinar will feature a panel of distinguished experts, including Dr. Glareh Imani, DO a board-certified emergency medicine physician with a rich academic background & founder of Nameen Infusion & Wellness; Dr. Ray Rivas, MD, founder of Innerbloom Ketamine Therapy, who brings a unique perspective shaped by his journey from trauma surgery to mental health care; and Dr. Sam Ko, MD, a leading figure in ketamine therapy, known for his holistic approach at Reset Ketamine.

Exploring the Past, Present, and Future of Ketamine

Our 3 panelists will explore the evolution of ketamine from a general anesthetic to its current status as a breakthrough treatment for mood disorders and pain conditions. This 60-minute webinar, including a 25-minute Q&A session, is designed to provide a comprehensive overview of ketamine therapy, covering its historical context, current applications, and future potential.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is essential for individuals curious about ketamine therapy, whether they are considering treatment or simply seeking to expand their knowledge. It caters to a wide audience with varying levels of understanding of this transformative treatment.

Easy Registration and Technical Details

Register for this insightful webinar today. For this Zoom hosted webinar, attendees do not need their own Zoom account to attend. Join through a browser or the Zoom app from any desktop, laptop, mobile device.

Register for this webinar here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3417058996077/WN_kYC4KorOQ3G_DGE-5TO6Cg

Contact Information for Further Inquiries

For any questions or further information, please reach out to us at:

info@resetketamine.com (Dr. Sam Ko) www.resetketamine.com

gimani@nameeninfusion.com (Dr. Glareh Imani) www.nameeninfusion.com

Ray@innerbloomkt.com (Dr. Ray Rivas) www.innerbloomketamine.com

Why This Webinar is a Must-Attend

Our webinar stands out due to the unique blend of expertise and passion our speakers bring to the table. These specialists are not just advocates of ketamine therapy; they are actively involved in patient care, utilizing their extensive medical training to provide the highest level of treatment. This session is an opportunity to hear from those who practice what they preach in the field of transformative care.

A Message from Our Speakers

"What the audience will gain from this webinar is a comprehensive understanding of ketamine therapy's journey: its historical roots, current practices, and a glimpse into its exciting future. Knowledge is the key to dispelling any myths and fears around this innovative treatment."

Join us for a session that promises to be as informative as it is transformative:

