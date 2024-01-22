Anzeige
Montag, 22.01.2024

WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
22.01.2024 | 17:54
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited105.00XDGG00B90J5Z9519th January 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 19th January 2024

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 22ndJanuary 2024


