Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 15 to January 19, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
15/01/2024
206,239
60.114371
12,397,927.76
XPAR
15/01/2024
222,000
59.977335
13,314,968.37
CEUX
15/01/2024
36,500
59.991869
2,189,703.22
TQEX
15/01/2024
31,500
59.993207
1,889,786.02
AQEU
16/01/2024
312,937
59.682301
18,676,800.23
XPAR
16/01/2024
139,419
59.586281
8,307,459.71
CEUX
16/01/2024
25,000
59.612496
1,490,312.40
TQEX
16/01/2024
25,000
59.611835
1,490,295.88
AQEU
17/01/2024
302,040
58.256947
17,595,928.27
XPAR
17/01/2024
146,422
58.183307
8,519,316.18
CEUX
17/01/2024
31,700
58.189080
1,844,593.84
TQEX
17/01/2024
34,691
58.193755
2,018,799.55
AQEU
18/01/2024
309,544
58.293851
18,044,511.81
XPAR
18/01/2024
130,000
58.233410
7,570,343.30
CEUX
18/01/2024
42,500
58.254687
2,475,824.20
TQEX
18/01/2024
32,500
58.260692
1,893,472.49
AQEU
19/01/2024
220,425
58.729090
12,945,359.66
XPAR
19/01/2024
215,000
58.643334
12,608,316.81
CEUX
19/01/2024
40,000
58.635960
2,345,438.40
TQEX
19/01/2024
34,994
58.639023
2,052,013.97
AQEU
Total
2,538,411
58.962545
149,671,172.07
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
