In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 15 to January 19, 2024:

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 15/01/2024 206,239 60.114371 12,397,927.76 XPAR 15/01/2024 222,000 59.977335 13,314,968.37 CEUX 15/01/2024 36,500 59.991869 2,189,703.22 TQEX 15/01/2024 31,500 59.993207 1,889,786.02 AQEU 16/01/2024 312,937 59.682301 18,676,800.23 XPAR 16/01/2024 139,419 59.586281 8,307,459.71 CEUX 16/01/2024 25,000 59.612496 1,490,312.40 TQEX 16/01/2024 25,000 59.611835 1,490,295.88 AQEU 17/01/2024 302,040 58.256947 17,595,928.27 XPAR 17/01/2024 146,422 58.183307 8,519,316.18 CEUX 17/01/2024 31,700 58.189080 1,844,593.84 TQEX 17/01/2024 34,691 58.193755 2,018,799.55 AQEU 18/01/2024 309,544 58.293851 18,044,511.81 XPAR 18/01/2024 130,000 58.233410 7,570,343.30 CEUX 18/01/2024 42,500 58.254687 2,475,824.20 TQEX 18/01/2024 32,500 58.260692 1,893,472.49 AQEU 19/01/2024 220,425 58.729090 12,945,359.66 XPAR 19/01/2024 215,000 58.643334 12,608,316.81 CEUX 19/01/2024 40,000 58.635960 2,345,438.40 TQEX 19/01/2024 34,994 58.639023 2,052,013.97 AQEU Total 2,538,411 58.962545 149,671,172.07

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

