Brenus Pharma announces the financing of nearly 5 million euros for its STC-1010 project as the winner of the "Innovations in Biotherapy and Bioproduction" call for proposals from France 2030. Operated on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance, this support aims to catalyze and maintain excellence in biotherapy research and places Brenus Pharma among the key players of French Biotherapy.

STC-1010: A proteomics-guided cellular immunotherapy to fight cancer relapses.

Brenus Pharma has developed the anti-cancer vaccine STC-1010, targeting metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), second leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide. The project's aims are to finalize the development of STC-1010, ensuring its bioproduction and industrialization, and to carry out, in support of the fundraising, the first phase Ia/Ib clinical trial. These crucial steps, which follow the regulatory validation of the pre-clinical package, will provide the first data on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in humans.

"Brenus Pharma stands out for its innovative platform that generates new cellular and vaccine immunotherapies guided by proteomics. These therapies are based on in vitro reproduction of the proteomic signatures of resistant tumors. This innovation allows us to educate the patients' immune system to recognize and target these resistance mechanisms that usually escape its surveillance. We thank the State via France 2030 for this support, which validates Brenus' technological approach and should accelerate its availability to patients," said Paul BRAVETTI, CEO of Brenus Pharma.

Brenus Pharma, strong territorial anchorage to consolidate the French Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) industry.

This project is part of a national effort to consolidate the French innovative therapy (ATMP) drug industry through the Biotherapy-Bioproduction acceleration strategy coordinated by the French Health Innovation Agency, involving many SMEs with strong regional ties. Brenus aims to contribute not only to scientific and therapeutic innovation in the field of oncology, but also to the influence of French biotechnological excellence.

