Montag, 22.01.2024
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
WKN: 854161 | ISIN: US0394831020 | Ticker-Symbol: ADM
Tradegate
22.01.24
18:45 Uhr
48,600 Euro
-14,000
-22,36 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
22.01.2024 | 17:14
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ADM (NYSE: ADM). The investigation results from inaccurate statements ADM may have made regarding its accounting, business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/archer-daniels-midland-company or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on ADM's accounting practices and procedures with respect to its Nutrition reporting segment, including as related to certain intersegment transactions. On January 21, 2023, ADM announced the commencement of an internal investigation and its decision to place Vikram Luthar, ADM's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, on administrative leave.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/archer-daniels-midland-company.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP

© 2024 PR Newswire
