Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Achieves Milestone Royalty Payments, Unveils Aggressive Expansion Plan with $5,000,000 USD Music Intellectual Property Acquisition

Naples, Florida, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) proudly announces the reception of its inaugural royalty payments totaling $6,345.97 USD from globally renowned artists, including Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X, XXXTENTACION, and Halsey. This significant accomplishment marks a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory, highlighting success in innovation and revenue diversification.

Building on this success, Music Licensing, Inc. reveals its strategic plan to scale up through the acquisition of an additional $5,000,000 USD worth of Music intellectual property royalty stakes. This aggressive expansion aims to further solidify the company's position in the industry and contribute to its ongoing success.

With the anticipation of acquiring deals with similar metrics, Music Licensing, Inc. expects to achieve stable positive cash flow, projecting an annual figure of $793,246.25 USD. This positive cash flow is envisioned to be a core strategy for the company, serving as a foundation for its efforts to uplist to the NYSE American. The decision to uplist will be pursued once the company can demonstrate sustained positive and recurring cash flow.

As Music Licensing, Inc. celebrates this dual achievement-inaugural royalty payments and strategic expansion-it reaffirms its commitment to advancing the music industry landscape. The company is now positioned as a diversified holding company, strategically eyeing other potential subsidiaries, including those in the financial sector such as proprietary trading firms.

Looking ahead, Music Licensing, Inc. is poised for sustained success, contributing substantial value to institutional investors and partners. The strategic acquisition and focus on stable positive cash flow position the company for growth, with the ultimate goal of uplisting to the NYSE American.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) a diversified holding company, also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

