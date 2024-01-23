

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK), a supplier of non-ferrous metal, said Monday that it is in well advanced discussions with its chief executive officer and two other executives regarding the termination of their offices as Executive Board members.



The decision comes after Aurubis incurred losses in the three-digit millions due to fraud at the Hamburg-based copper producer.



Aurubis noted that its chief executive officer Roland Harings would leave the Executive Board as of 30 September 2024, chief financial officer Rainer Verhoeven as of 30 June 2024 and chief operating officer Heiko Arnold as of 29 February 2024. Up until the respective dates of the premature end of their office, the members of the Executive Board would continue to perform their respective duties.



The company also considers to appoint Markus Kramer from the Supervisory Board to the Executive Board as of 1 March 2024 for a term until probably 30 September 2024.



In August, Aurubis said it identified considerable discrepancies in target metal inventory as well as in individual samples from specific shipments of input materials for the recycling area.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken