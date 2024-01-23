

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 161.71 against the euro and 188.93 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 161.15 and 188.22, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 148.55 and 171.18 from Monday's closing of 148.09 and 170.37, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 97.81, 90.43 and 110.23 from yesterday's closing quotes of 97.30, 90.00 and 109.87, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 190.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 172.00 against the franc, 98.00 against the aussie, 91.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken