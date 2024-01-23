BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Public sector finance from the UK is the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is forecast to fall to GBP 11.2 billion in December from GBP 13.4 billion in November.
In the meantime, consumer sentiment survey data is due from Denmark.
At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is set to release gross wages for November.
At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes quarterly bank lending survey results.
At 10.00 am ET, Eurozone flash consumer confidence survey results are due.
