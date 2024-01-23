

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Public sector finance from the UK is the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is forecast to fall to GBP 11.2 billion in December from GBP 13.4 billion in November.



In the meantime, consumer sentiment survey data is due from Denmark.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is set to release gross wages for November.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes quarterly bank lending survey results.



At 10.00 am ET, Eurozone flash consumer confidence survey results are due.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken