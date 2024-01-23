

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) reported that its fourth quarter net income to owners of the parent company declined to 3.39 billion Swedish kronor from 6.07 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.02 kronor compared to 1.82 kronor. EBIT excluding restructuring charges amounted to 7.4 billion Swedish kronor compared to 8.1 billion Swedish kronor, last year.



Fourth quarter net sales were 71.88 billion Swedish kronor, down 16% from prior year. Sales declined organically by 17%, driven by a 23% decline in Networks.



The company expects the current market uncertainties to prevail into 2024 with a further decline of the RAN market outside China.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken