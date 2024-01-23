New Investment Will Drive Rapid International Growth

Daytrip, a global travel platform providing private door-to-door car transfers in over 110 countries worldwide, announces the closing of a Series B investment led by Taiwania Capital, with participation from existing investors Euroventures, J&T Ventures and N1. Daytrip offers private transfers with English-speaking drivers and optional sightseeing stops and the latest funding round will support the company in further building the platform, expanding its operations in new countries including the United States, and establishing strategic partnerships with key industry leaders.

"We have truly global goals with Daytrip and it is so satisfying to see the brand's expanding footprint and positive impact as we are now available in more than 110 countries worldwide," said Tomáš Turek, Co-Founder and CEO of Daytrip. "Daytrip started with the idea that people want more than a transfer, they want an experience when going places and we are excited that our customers are choosing us for this reason and that our new investor, Taiwania Capital, believes in our product and supports us as we open the platform to millions of travelers around the world."

"Daytrip's innovative platform boasts optional sightseeing stops, enabling travelers to explore captivating destinations along their route, making every journey an adventure," said Mitch Yang, Managing Partner at Taiwania Capital. "Taiwania Capital's support in this funding round demonstrates our strong belief in Daytrip's mission and potential to reinvent the travel experience. With our expertise, industry insights, and global network, Taiwania Capital will play a pivotal role in accelerating Daytrip's growth and facilitating its expansion into new markets."

Daytrip was founded in 2015 because the founders Tomáš Turek, Markéta Bláhová, Valeriia Pshenychna, Jan Prokop, and Jirí Svácek believed that there had to be a better way to travel between cities. So they came up with a better option: door-to-door rides in a private car with professional, English-speaking drivers. They added the option to visit curated sightseeing stops as they believed that would make the trip an unforgettable travel experience. Over the years, Daytrip's growing network of over 7,000 drivers has helped over 850,000 people transform their travel day into a holiday. On top of that, Daytrip has maintained a 5-star rating on Tripadvisor and expanded its operations to more than 110 countries worldwide.

Travel trends for 2024 show that people are seeking unique experiences and are immersing themselves in the local cultures of the destinations they are visiting. With English-speaking drivers and optional sightseeing stops, Daytrip provides travelers with this one-of-a-kind experience. Allowing people to add stops during their transfers also helps with over-tourism as people get a chance to "escape" the overcrowded tourist hotspots for a calmer experience in smaller, but still beautiful cities. Additionally, as the free independent travel trend accelerated in the last three years, people are more interested in flexible, private transfers for traveling solo or with a close group of family or friends. These trends are reflected in Daytrip's increased popularity as the company has transferred over 350,000 people in 2023 which is double the amount compared to 2022.

"Traveling is picking up again and in fact, data show that American travelers are about to take as many, or even more international trips in 2024 compared to last year," said Markéta Bláhová, Co-Founder and COO of Daytrip. "People are looking to explore countries they were not able to travel to during the pandemic; they are more willing to spend their money on unique travel experiences and immerse themselves into the local cultures. And Daytrip is ready to help them achieve that."

For more information, follow the brand online at daytrip.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Tripadvisor.

About Daytrip

A global travel platform, Daytrip makes traveling between cities easy. With Daytrip, you can book a private car transfer in 110+ countries across 6 continents through a network of over 7,000+ English-speaking drivers. In total, they provide up to 40,000 possible routes for travelers, which customers can customize by arrangement if needed. This allows them to discover places they might not visit with traditional means of travel. Daytrip's goal is to simplify travel for people, enrich their experiences, and contribute to alleviating the impacts of mass tourism. Over the years, Daytrip has assisted more than 850,000 people in transforming their journeys into comfortable experiences.

About Taiwania Capital

Taiwania Capital is a venture capital firm founded in August 2017 by the National Development Fund of the Executive Yuan of Taiwan and private enterprises. Our mission is to establish a partnership with companies worldwide and boost Taiwan's economic growth. We invest in different stages of companies mainly in the tech and biotech fields. By linking technology and capital, Taiwania Capital aspires to also create a robust ecosystem in Taiwan that is rooted in entrepreneurial innovation. As of now, we have managed six funds with a combined AUM of US$865 million. At Taiwania, we are uniquely poised to invest in entrepreneurs who are creating disruptive innovations that will lay the foundation for tomorrow's technologies and livelihood. For Taiwania Capital news, please visit: https://en.taiwaniacapital.com

About Euroventures

Euroventures is a Budapest-based venture capital firm with investments across Central and Eastern Europe. Established in 1989 Euroventures was one of the first players in CEE and has been recognized as one of the most successful, trusted independent VC firms in the region. Euroventures focuses on supporting technology companies with global ambitions with growth-stage investments. For more information, please visit: https://euroventures.vc/

About J&T Ventures

J&T Ventures is a venture capital fund with a size of EUR 48 million that invests tickets up to EUR 2.5 million in promising early and advanced-stage technology companies. J&T Ventures' geographic focus is the CEE and SEE regions. The company has so far invested in 29 projects from 5 countries, mainly in areas such as IT, travel, retail, fintech, Proptech, healthcare, and smart city. J&T Ventures has already successfully exited 5 projects. For more information, please visit: https://www.jtventures.cz/

About N1

N1 is the most active Czech venture capital firm focusing on pre-seed and seed investment rounds in startups. The N1's portfolio includes a total of 35 companies with global reach, including Snuggs, Hedepy, Ydistri, GoodAccess, and Daytrip. For more information, please visit: https://www.n1.rocks/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122251291/en/

Contacts:

Denisa Caldova

Daytrip

denisa.caldova@daytrip.com

+420721137279