Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

23 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 22/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 28,487 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 476.80p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 471.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 474.58p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,914,452 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,914,452. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,299,445 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £6,097,260.05.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 474.58p 28,487 Chi-X (CHIX) 0.00p 0 BATE (BATE) 0.00p 0 Aquis (AQXE) 0.00p 0 Turquoise (TRQX) 0.00p 0

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 270 475.00 08:33:57 00386479720TRLO0.1.1 XLON 271 475.00 08:33:57 00386479721TRLO0.1.1 XLON 542 475.00 08:33:57 00386479722TRLO0.1.1 XLON 300 475.60 10:03:49 00386491382TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 475.60 10:03:49 00386491384TRLO0.1.1 XLON 784 475.60 10:03:49 00386491383TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 475.60 10:03:49 00386491385TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 475.60 10:03:49 00386491386TRLO0.1.1 XLON 120 474.80 10:03:55 00386491405TRLO0.1.1 XLON 163 474.80 10:03:55 00386491406TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 475.00 10:05:47 00386491688TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 476.00 10:12:23 00386492594TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 476.00 10:12:23 00386492595TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 476.00 10:13:45 00386492807TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 476.00 10:14:49 00386492985TRLO0.1.1 XLON 34 476.00 10:25:47 00386494646TRLO0.1.1 XLON 34 476.00 10:25:50 00386494655TRLO0.1.1 XLON 208 476.00 10:27:17 00386494833TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 476.00 10:27:24 00386494845TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 476.00 10:28:36 00386494974TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 476.00 10:29:43 00386495163TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 475.80 10:45:27 00386497768TRLO0.1.1 XLON 263 475.80 10:45:27 00386497769TRLO0.1.1 XLON 514 475.80 10:45:27 00386497770TRLO0.1.1 XLON 27 475.80 10:45:34 00386497807TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1084 475.20 11:59:49 00386506908TRLO0.1.1 XLON 813 475.60 12:46:30 00386513315TRLO0.1.1 XLON 248 475.60 12:46:30 00386513316TRLO0.1.1 XLON 507 475.60 12:46:30 00386513317TRLO0.1.1 XLON 45 475.60 12:46:30 00386513318TRLO0.1.1 XLON 30 475.60 12:46:30 00386513319TRLO0.1.1 XLON 17 476.40 13:38:50 00386519955TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1067 476.40 13:38:50 00386519956TRLO0.1.1 XLON 239 476.40 13:38:50 00386519957TRLO0.1.1 XLON 44 473.80 13:38:52 00386519960TRLO0.1.1 XLON 120 473.80 13:38:52 00386519961TRLO0.1.1 XLON 813 473.40 13:40:13 00386520237TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 473.40 13:42:15 00386520732TRLO0.1.1 XLON 718 473.40 13:42:21 00386520741TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 472.60 13:46:39 00386521811TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1050 472.60 14:02:03 00386524597TRLO0.1.1 XLON 31 472.60 14:02:03 00386524596TRLO0.1.1 XLON 256 471.60 14:02:03 00386524598TRLO0.1.1 XLON 256 471.60 14:02:03 00386524599TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1084 472.40 14:03:03 00386524791TRLO0.1.1 XLON 123 472.20 14:04:03 00386524965TRLO0.1.1 XLON 56 472.40 14:11:13 00386526098TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 472.40 14:11:13 00386526099TRLO0.1.1 XLON 800 472.40 14:11:13 00386526100TRLO0.1.1 XLON 226 472.40 14:11:13 00386526102TRLO0.1.1 XLON 28 472.40 14:11:13 00386526101TRLO0.1.1 XLON 626 471.80 14:14:30 00386526678TRLO0.1.1 XLON 458 471.80 14:14:30 00386526679TRLO0.1.1 XLON 163 471.80 14:15:32 00386526887TRLO0.1.1 XLON 375 471.80 14:15:32 00386526888TRLO0.1.1 XLON 120 472.20 14:15:32 00386526889TRLO0.1.1 XLON 668 472.20 14:15:32 00386526890TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1304 472.20 14:15:32 00386526891TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 475.60 14:36:21 00386532846TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 476.00 14:40:14 00386534481TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1084 475.80 14:47:05 00386536833TRLO0.1.1 XLON 227 474.60 14:59:55 00386542460TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 474.60 14:59:55 00386542462TRLO0.1.1 XLON 144 474.60 14:59:55 00386542461TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 474.60 14:59:55 00386542463TRLO0.1.1 XLON 186 475.40 15:14:19 00386547902TRLO0.1.1 XLON 93 475.40 15:14:19 00386547904TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 475.40 15:14:19 00386547903TRLO0.1.1 XLON 358 475.40 15:14:19 00386547905TRLO0.1.1 XLON 240 476.60 15:50:08 00386560700TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1084 476.80 15:50:08 00386560699TRLO0.1.1 XLON 673 475.40 15:50:41 00386560923TRLO0.1.1 XLON 804 475.80 16:01:47 00386564366TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 475.80 16:01:47 00386564367TRLO0.1.1 XLON 28 475.40 16:03:04 00386564838TRLO0.1.1 XLON 243 475.40 16:03:04 00386564839TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 475.40 16:03:04 00386564840TRLO0.1.1 XLON 687 475.40 16:03:04 00386564841TRLO0.1.1 XLON 397 475.40 16:03:04 00386564842TRLO0.1.1 XLON 120 476.00 16:03:04 00386564843TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 476.00 16:03:04 00386564844TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1084 476.20 16:11:03 00386567012TRLO0.1.1 XLON 91 475.80 16:12:34 00386567544TRLO0.1.1 XLON 122 475.80 16:12:34 00386567546TRLO0.1.1 XLON 600 475.80 16:12:34 00386567545TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 475.40 16:25:01 00386579677TRLO0.1.1 XLON 231 475.40 16:25:01 00386579678TRLO0.1.1 XLON 311 475.40 16:25:01 00386579679TRLO0.1.1 XLON 123 475.00 16:28:21 00386583631TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 475.00 16:28:21 00386583632TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 475.00 16:29:56 00386586351TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 475.00 16:29:56 00386586352TRLO0.1.1 XLON 91 475.00 16:29:56 00386586353TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 475.00 16:30:00 00386586405TRLO0.1.1 XLON

