Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
22.01.24
21:35 Uhr
25,380 Euro
+0,090
+0,36 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,37025,45008:42
25,37025,43008:42
PR Newswire
23.01.2024 | 08:18
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires Amecor in South Africa

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire Amecor (Pty) Ltd, a South African manufacturer of security communication equipment in the South African security market.

"I am very pleased to welcome Amecor into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This constitutes a next step in our strategy to further strengthen our position in this important market," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The Amecor team has a 30-year history in the South African security sector with a suite of reliable and leading products in the alarm segment. Amecor will reinforce our long-term commitment to the South African and Sub-Saharan markets and there are numerous synergies with our electronic security solutions business, that will add great benefit to our customers," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

Amecor was established in 1994 and has some 120 employees. The main office and factory are located in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Sales for 2022 amounted to about MZAR 270 (approx. MSEK 170) with a strong EBIT-margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail:
bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3913599/2555324.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/logo-on-facade2,c3259682

logo on facade2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-amecor-in-south-africa-302041574.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.