NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANY PART OF IT SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF OR BE RELIED ON IN CONNECTION WITH OR ACT AS AN INDUCEMENT TO ENTER INTO ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Legal Entity Identifier: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 23 January 2024 RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC ("Arix") BY RTW BIOTECH OPPORTUNITIES LTD ("RTW Bio") Update on the Scheme and Publication of Notice of Second General Meeting On 1 November 2023, the boards of RTW Bio and Arix announced (the "Original Announcement") that they had agreed to the terms of a recommended all-share acquisition of Arix's assets by RTW Bio, via a subsidiary, to be effected through a scheme of reconstruction and the voluntary winding-up of Arix under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme "). On 5 January 2024, Arix published a circular in relation to the Scheme (the "Circular"), which contains, amongst other things, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme, a letter from the Chairman of Arix, an expected timetable of principal events, notice of the First General Meeting and details of the actions to be taken by Shareholders entitled to vote at the First General Meeting. On 22 January 2024, Arix announced that, following FCA approval of the proposed change of control of Arix in respect of the Share Purchase, the condition to the Scheme set out in paragraph 12.1(c) of Part IV of the Circular had been satisfied. Arix is pleased to announce that the Shareholder circular containing the notice of the Second General Meeting (the " Notice of Second General Meeting"), together with the associated form of proxy (the "Form of Proxy"), is today being sent, or made available, to Shareholders and, for information only, to persons with information rights. The Notice of Second General Meeting contains, amongst other things, a letter from the Chairman of Arix, an updated timetable of principal events, notice of the Second General Meeting and details of the actions to be taken by Shareholders entitled to vote at the Second General Meeting. The Notice of Second General Meeting will be made available on Arix's website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations. A copy of the Notice of Second General Meeting will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular. All references in this announcement to times are to times in London, United Kingdom (unless otherwise stated). Notice of Second General Meeting As further detailed in the Circular, the implementation of the Scheme remains subject to, among other things, the approval by Shareholders of the Resolutions to be proposed at the First General Meeting and the Second General Meeting (or any adjournment of those meetings). The Scheme can only become effective if all Conditions to the Scheme, including Shareholder approval, have been satisfied (unless, where applicable, the relevant Condition is waived). The Second General Meeting will be held at Clifford Chance LLP, 10 Upper Bank Street, London, E14 5JJ at 10.00 a.m. on 12 February 2024, as further detailed in the Notice of Second General Meeting. Shareholders are requested to complete, sign and return the Form of Proxy (once received), or appoint a proxy through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service (as appropriate), for the Second General Meeting (where entitled to do so), as soon as possible. Recommendation The Board, which has been so advised by Jefferies, considers that the Scheme and the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meetings are in the best interests of Shareholders as a whole. In providing its advice to the Board, Jefferies has taken into account the commercial assessments of the Board. Accordingly, the Board unanimously recommends Shareholders to vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meetings as each of the Directors have irrevocably undertaken to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings, which in aggregate amount to 794,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.6 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital as at the Latest Practicable Date. Shareholders should read the Circular in its entirety and are recommended to read the further information set out in the RTW Bio Prospectus before making a decision with respect to the Scheme. If you have any queries, please call the Registrars, Equiniti, between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Monday to Friday (except public holidays in England and Wales) on 0371 384 2050 (from within the UK) and +44 (0)371 384 2050 (from outside the UK). Network providers' costs may vary. Calls to the helpline from outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rates. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones and calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. Please note that the Registrars can only provide information regarding the completion of a Form of Proxy and cannot provide you with financial, legal or tax advice. Updated Expected Timetable of Principal Events The Notice of the Second General Meeting contains an updated expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme, which is also set out in the Appendix to this announcement. Subject to obtaining the approval of Shareholders at the General Meetings, and the satisfaction or, where applicable, waiver of the other Conditions, the Scheme is expected to become effective on 12 February 2023. The dates given are indicative only and are based on Arix's current expectations and may be subject to change (including as a result of changes to the process for implementation of the Scheme). If any of the times and/or dates set out in the Appendix change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by Arix to Shareholders through a Regulatory Information Service. Enquiries: +44 (0)20 7290 1050 Arix Bioscience plc ir@Arixbioscience.com Jefferies (Financial Adviser & Corporate Broker to Arix) +44 20 7029 8000 Philip Yates Simon Hardy Shaam Vora Powerscourt Group (PR & Communications adviser to Arix) +44 20 7250 1446 Sarah MacLeod Pete Lambie Nick Johnson Molly Ring

