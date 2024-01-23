DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 22 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.456 GBP1.246 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.426 GBP1.222 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.439966 GBP1.23598

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,165,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2000 1.434 XDUB 08:45:08 00068544829TRLO0 1800 1.434 XDUB 08:45:08 00068544830TRLO0 3084 1.432 XDUB 09:23:17 00068545903TRLO0 795 1.432 XDUB 09:23:17 00068545904TRLO0 4428 1.428 XDUB 11:26:28 00068549674TRLO0 4499 1.426 XDUB 11:27:21 00068549691TRLO0 2990 1.434 XDUB 13:27:40 00068552609TRLO0 2990 1.434 XDUB 13:27:40 00068552610TRLO0 972 1.434 XDUB 13:27:40 00068552611TRLO0 2990 1.434 XDUB 13:27:40 00068552612TRLO0 1422 1.434 XDUB 13:27:40 00068552613TRLO0 1401 1.432 XDUB 13:27:41 00068552614TRLO0 2857 1.432 XDUB 13:27:41 00068552615TRLO0 2990 1.438 XDUB 13:38:38 00068552850TRLO0 2990 1.438 XDUB 13:39:48 00068552905TRLO0 2990 1.438 XDUB 13:50:56 00068553182TRLO0 3000 1.440 XDUB 14:15:25 00068553827TRLO0 1595 1.440 XDUB 14:15:25 00068553828TRLO0 2675 1.440 XDUB 14:15:58 00068553848TRLO0 3831 1.440 XDUB 14:22:48 00068554286TRLO0 4032 1.444 XDUB 15:00:18 00068556970TRLO0 6016 1.444 XDUB 15:00:48 00068557033TRLO0 4409 1.456 XDUB 15:40:41 00068559489TRLO0 4446 1.456 XDUB 15:45:41 00068559869TRLO0 4321 1.452 XDUB 15:46:04 00068559893TRLO0 1862 1.452 XDUB 15:56:04 00068560371TRLO0 2615 1.452 XDUB 15:56:04 00068560372TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 265 123.20 XLON 08:44:40 00068544812TRLO0 1291 123.20 XLON 08:44:40 00068544813TRLO0 2258 123.20 XLON 08:44:40 00068544814TRLO0 3771 122.80 XLON 09:23:17 00068545906TRLO0 3445 122.20 XLON 11:27:21 00068549690TRLO0 2211 123.00 XLON 12:01:32 00068550512TRLO0 2258 123.40 XLON 14:55:19 00068556529TRLO0 2296 123.40 XLON 14:57:51 00068556667TRLO0 64 123.80 XLON 15:17:13 00068558115TRLO0 125 123.80 XLON 15:17:13 00068558116TRLO0 2503 123.80 XLON 15:17:13 00068558117TRLO0 241 123.80 XLON 15:17:13 00068558118TRLO0 3469 123.80 XLON 15:17:14 00068558119TRLO0 1077 123.80 XLON 15:19:14 00068558204TRLO0 2613 123.80 XLON 15:19:14 00068558205TRLO0 1000 124.60 XLON 15:40:41 00068559490TRLO0 433 124.60 XLON 15:40:41 00068559491TRLO0 2608 124.60 XLON 15:40:41 00068559492TRLO0 37 124.40 XLON 15:46:37 00068559927TRLO0 1200 124.60 XLON 15:46:37 00068559928TRLO0 2497 124.60 XLON 15:46:37 00068559929TRLO0 2069 124.00 XLON 16:14:02 00068561383TRLO0 1460 124.00 XLON 16:14:02 00068561384TRLO0 809 124.00 XLON 16:14:02 00068561385TRLO0

