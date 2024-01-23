Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
23.01.24
08:03 Uhr
1,440 Euro
+0,012
+0,84 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
23.01.2024 | 08:31
123 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
23 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           80,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.456     GBP1.246 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.426     GBP1.222 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.439966    GBP1.23598

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,165,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2000       1.434         XDUB      08:45:08      00068544829TRLO0 
1800       1.434         XDUB      08:45:08      00068544830TRLO0 
3084       1.432         XDUB      09:23:17      00068545903TRLO0 
795       1.432         XDUB      09:23:17      00068545904TRLO0 
4428       1.428         XDUB      11:26:28      00068549674TRLO0 
4499       1.426         XDUB      11:27:21      00068549691TRLO0 
2990       1.434         XDUB      13:27:40      00068552609TRLO0 
2990       1.434         XDUB      13:27:40      00068552610TRLO0 
972       1.434         XDUB      13:27:40      00068552611TRLO0 
2990       1.434         XDUB      13:27:40      00068552612TRLO0 
1422       1.434         XDUB      13:27:40      00068552613TRLO0 
1401       1.432         XDUB      13:27:41      00068552614TRLO0 
2857       1.432         XDUB      13:27:41      00068552615TRLO0 
2990       1.438         XDUB      13:38:38      00068552850TRLO0 
2990       1.438         XDUB      13:39:48      00068552905TRLO0 
2990       1.438         XDUB      13:50:56      00068553182TRLO0 
3000       1.440         XDUB      14:15:25      00068553827TRLO0 
1595       1.440         XDUB      14:15:25      00068553828TRLO0 
2675       1.440         XDUB      14:15:58      00068553848TRLO0 
3831       1.440         XDUB      14:22:48      00068554286TRLO0 
4032       1.444         XDUB      15:00:18      00068556970TRLO0 
6016       1.444         XDUB      15:00:48      00068557033TRLO0 
4409       1.456         XDUB      15:40:41      00068559489TRLO0 
4446       1.456         XDUB      15:45:41      00068559869TRLO0 
4321       1.452         XDUB      15:46:04      00068559893TRLO0 
1862       1.452         XDUB      15:56:04      00068560371TRLO0 
2615       1.452         XDUB      15:56:04      00068560372TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
265       123.20        XLON      08:44:40      00068544812TRLO0 
1291       123.20        XLON      08:44:40      00068544813TRLO0 
2258       123.20        XLON      08:44:40      00068544814TRLO0 
3771       122.80        XLON      09:23:17      00068545906TRLO0 
3445       122.20        XLON      11:27:21      00068549690TRLO0 
2211       123.00        XLON      12:01:32      00068550512TRLO0 
2258       123.40        XLON      14:55:19      00068556529TRLO0 
2296       123.40        XLON      14:57:51      00068556667TRLO0 
64        123.80        XLON      15:17:13      00068558115TRLO0 
125       123.80        XLON      15:17:13      00068558116TRLO0 
2503       123.80        XLON      15:17:13      00068558117TRLO0 
241       123.80        XLON      15:17:13      00068558118TRLO0 
3469       123.80        XLON      15:17:14      00068558119TRLO0 
1077       123.80        XLON      15:19:14      00068558204TRLO0 
2613       123.80        XLON      15:19:14      00068558205TRLO0 
1000       124.60        XLON      15:40:41      00068559490TRLO0 
433       124.60        XLON      15:40:41      00068559491TRLO0 
2608       124.60        XLON      15:40:41      00068559492TRLO0 
37        124.40        XLON      15:46:37      00068559927TRLO0 
1200       124.60        XLON      15:46:37      00068559928TRLO0 
2497       124.60        XLON      15:46:37      00068559929TRLO0 
2069       124.00        XLON      16:14:02      00068561383TRLO0 
1460       124.00        XLON      16:14:02      00068561384TRLO0 
809       124.00        XLON      16:14:02      00068561385TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  298944 
EQS News ID:  1820413 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1820413&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

