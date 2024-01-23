

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK budget deficit narrowed in December, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks declined GBP 8.4 billion from the last year to GBP 7.8 billion in December. This was the lowest December borrowing since 2019.



In the financial year-to December, borrowing totaled GBP 119.1 billion, the fourth-highest financial year-to-December borrowing on record.



At the end of December, public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was GBP 2,685.6 billion or 97.7 percent of the annual gross domestic product.



