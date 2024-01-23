Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of STOone (STOONE) on January 22, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the STOONE/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

STOone (STOONE) is a groundbreaking platform revolutionizing the Security Token Offering market by seamlessly blending traditional investment with digital assets, ensuring a secure, regulatory-compliant environment, and empowering investors with real-time data and a variety of tokenized assets such as real estate and art.

Introducing STOone: Pioneering Digital Asset Integration in the STO Landscape

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of STOone (STOONE), a groundbreaking platform in South Korea, specializing in the Security Token Offering (STO) market. It serves as a bridge between traditional investment avenues and the burgeoning world of digital assets. At its core, STOone offers a secure, regulatory-compliant environment for trading tokenized securities. The platform is designed for investors seeking to explore the digital asset realm, with a particular focus on tokenized assets such as real estate and art. STOone's unique value proposition lies in its integration of safety, community, and advanced technology, ensuring a seamless experience in the STO market.

The platform boasts a range of features aimed at enhancing the investment experience. Key among these are a commitment to legal compliance and security, innovative investment opportunities in diverse digital assets, and a strong focus on building a knowledgeable investor community. STOone provides real-time transaction information, expert opinions, and a dynamic community platform. This setup not only facilitates informed decision-making but also fosters a sense of connectivity among investors. The development timeline of STOone, including the planning and launching of its web and app interfaces, reflects a strategic approach to integrating technology with user-centric services.

In terms of token specifics, STOone operates on the Ethereum network using the ERC-20 token standard. The platform accepts various cryptocurrencies like ETH, BTC, and LTC. The STO token, named STOone, has an issuance of 10 billion tokens, with an exchange rate set at 0.08 USDT. The token distribution is strategically allocated across different sectors including the foundation team, incentives, marketing, investors, and community mining. This distribution strategy underlines STOone's commitment to a balanced and sustainable ecosystem involving various stakeholders.

STOone's business strategy is multifaceted, focusing on connecting STO suppliers, investors, and the overall market. The platform is not just about providing investment opportunities; it's also a hub for information, offering up-to-date news, investment insights, and a secure environment for investments. The emphasis on community engagement through incentives, real-time news, and discussions is pivotal to STOone's approach. With a keen eye on legal compliance and market stability, the platform steers clear of high-risk practices like block deals or ICOs, prioritizing transparency and trust. Overall, STOone emerges as a pioneer in Korea's token securities sector, adeptly blending innovation, security, and community involvement.

About STOONE Token

The STOONE token represents a pivotal element of the STOone platform, a leading force in South Korea's Security Token Offering (STO) market. STOONE is designed to facilitate investment in a variety of digital assets, including real estate and art. Emphasizing security and compliance, its distribution encompasses allocations to the foundation team, incentives, marketing, investors, and community mining, reflecting a commitment to creating a balanced and sustainable ecosystem. Accepting currencies like ETH, BTC, and LTC, STOONE stands as a cornerstone of the STOone platform, aligning traditional investment principles with the innovative potential of the digital asset realm.

Based on ERC20, STOONE has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The STOONE token distribution is allocated as follows: Foundation (Team) 50%, Incentive 10%, Marketing 10%, Investor 10%, and Community Mining 20%. The ERC20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on January 22, 2024. Investors who are interested in STOONE can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

