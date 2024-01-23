New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - NexTrend, a company in the water purification industry, has launched its latest product: the NexTrend Under Sink Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System. The product release was in response to the critical need for safe and clean drinking water, given rising reports of water contamination in both the developed and developing world leading to health problems.



NexTrend 600G

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/195115_3b9ffed064cd8806_001full.jpg

Engineered over a year, this system has a comprehensive 7-stage filtration process that is designed to address an extensive range of contaminants, including TDS, fluoride, lead, chlorine, calcium, PFAS, PFOS, PFOA, rust, iron, odour, sediment, chemicals, organic matter, heavy metals, and radioactive substances. The NexTrend RO Water Filter has undergone rigorous certification and has the NSF/ANSI 58 and 372 endorsements. The compliance is the highest standard for TDS reduction, lead-free materials, and overall water safety.





NexTrend Protects Your Health

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/195115_3b9ffed064cd8806_002full.jpg

Highlighting the advanced features, David Dai, a representative for the company, said, "Industrial pollution, lead substances and agricultural runoffs are contaminating water sources ultimately wreaking havoc with the health of citizens. To ensure the highest water quality standards our team worked diligently to engineer the NexTrend reverse osmosis water filtration system RO Water Filter that ensures clean drinking water for families that take care of their health very seriously."

Realizing the lack of space in most homes, the system boasts a tankless design coupled with integrated waterway technology that helps people save up to 70% of space compared to conventional systems. Moreover, this eliminates the risk of secondary contamination, ensuring clean water on demand.

Explaining the design, the representative David Dai mentioned, "The design, coupled with integrated waterway technology, not only saves space but also eliminates the risk of secondary contamination. It's a game-changer in terms of efficiency and user experience."





7-stage Efficient Filtration

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/195115_3b9ffed064cd8806_003full.jpg

The system has been designed to have a flow rate of 600 gallons per day in order to ensure ample purified water for cooking, drinking, and other household needs. Moreover, it also features 2:1 low drain ratio that minimizes wastewater generation and allows repurposing for various household tasks.

He continued, "Installation and filter replacement were at the forefront of our design considerations. The DIY setup takes just 30 minutes, and changing filters is a seamless process with the twist-and-pull design that only takes only 2 seconds without the need for tools. Additionally, the smart LED faucet allow users to monitor and replace filters easily and ensures optimal performance."

People interested in the NexTrend Under Sink Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System can check out their store on Amazon.

Ultra-thin Body & Tankless Design

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/195115_3b9ffed064cd8806_004full.jpg

About NexTrend

NexTrend is a water filtration system provider that helps meet the needs of health conscious consumers.

Media Contact

Company Name: NexTrend

Contact Person: David Dai

Email: partner@nextrendfilter.com

Website: https://www.nextrendfilter.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195115

SOURCE: Media Feature