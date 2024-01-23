Anzeige
23.01.2024 | 09:06
Litehaus builds the first 3D printed Portuguese house

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Litehaus, an innovative property development company, is going to build the first Portuguese house using a 3D printer in Torres Vedras, 30 minutes away from Lisbon. The company that combines cutting-edge technology with Real Estate aims to bring a sustainable and innovative solution to this industry, which is responsible for 42% of carbon emissions.

The first house built in Portugal using a 3D printer will be 30 minutes from Lisbon, in Torres Vedras, by Litehaus, a company specialized in innovative property development. The process of creating this housing unit is carried out using technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, during the initial creative and design phase, and 3D printing, during the construction phase.

The construction sector is responsible for 42% of carbon emissions, a fact that Litehaus wants to change by using cutting-edge technology in its innovative projects. To this end, the company is investing in the production of modular housing and 3D printed homes, which consumes 67% less energy to manufacture.

3D printing is focused primarily on walls. "We are here to distrust the sector. This technology allow us to produce as much as 45m2 of walls in only 20 hours," says Simi Launay, Litehaus' Chief Creative Officer.

Litehaus incorporates technology and sustainability within the premium property sector. To achieve that, its team dedicates itself daily to develop energy-efficient units with lower running costs for buyers.

"Litehaus is embarking on a mission to redefine living spaces, fusing AI technology, 3D printing and modular homes to create buildings that resonate with simplicity, innovation and sustainability. Our goal is to build 70% faster and 20% cheaper, delivering residences that epitomize elegance and minimalism harmonized with Portugal's natural beauty," adds Simi Launay.

The 3D printing construction market is projected to grow from $3.5bn in 2023 to $400 billion by 2030 growing at an annual growth of 88%.

Litehaus foresees a property future driven by technology and innovation in Europe. It will be constructed a complex of thirteen houses in Torres Vedras - the first 3D homes ever built in Portugal - and the company already wishes to build one hundred residences per year in Portugal.

Litehaus is working with advanced construction technologies that advance humanity by using 3D printing robotics, software and advanced materials.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/litehaus-builds-the-first-3d-printed-portuguese-house-302040928.html

