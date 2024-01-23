Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.01.2024
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
23.01.24
08:03 Uhr
4,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.01.2024 | 09:48
76 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - December 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - December 2023

Attached is a link to the December 2023 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.

Please click here to view the report


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - December 2023 - ADV017960
