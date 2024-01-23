DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (STPU LN) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.3801 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15982787 CODE: STPU LN ISIN: LU2018762653 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN Sequence No.: 299134 EQS News ID: 1820919 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 23, 2024 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)