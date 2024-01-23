Cimcorp improves business resilience, efficiency and competitive advantage with IFS Cloud

Pioneer in automated end-to-end solutions addresses emerging ESG requirements with IFS Cloud capabilities

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that pioneer in automated intralogistics solutions, Cimcorp, has celebrated two years of being evergreen on IFS Cloud as it continues to execute successfully on its digital transformation roadmap, driving continuous business growth while prioritizing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) demands with the latest capabilities.

IFS Cloud's ESG regulatory compliance reporting and robust data protection capabilities have become especially critical due to Cimcorp's large customer base and operations across multiple geographies globally. In preparation for mandatory ESG reporting requirements being introduced in 2024, Cimcorp can track progress against their Scope 1 and 2 emissions globally with IFS Cloud Emissions Tracker, and quickly access ESG-focused insights through Lobbies, enabling them to achieve ESG goals profitably and transparently.

Since upgrading their ERP solution to IFS Cloud as the first Pioneer customer two years ago, Cimcorp has benefited from the flexibility and scalability of the platform to stay agile and competitive. IFS Cloud's twice-yearly feature releases allow customers to remain "evergreen" on the latest version of the software without the interruptions that come with full-scale upgrades. This approach has reduced Cimcorp's need for customizations providing them with greater visibility, predictability, control and flexibility as they identify new business opportunities surfaced by data-led insights.

With real-time data providing Cimcorp with added functionality, the business is able to quickly assess the status and volume of outstanding work on critical assets, driving resilient and efficient operations.

Cimcorp is also better equipped to offer valuable and innovative services to its customers. By leveraging IFS Cloud and its automation capabilities, Cimcorp has been able to drive productive uptime.

Pekka Nurmi, Director, Enterprise Architecture & Digitalization, Cimcorp, says: "As the first IFS Cloud customer, we have experienced the benefits of being evergreen for over two years. Our journey updating to new releases has been smooth, intuitive and with minimal interruptions to business operations. We have been working with IFS for seven years, and we have complete trust in them and their software, which has helped us unify information from disparate locations and reduce unnecessary work.

"IFS Cloud has given us real-time access to the information we need, improved our decision-making, and enabled us to enhance our service offerings and meet our business objectives. Like many others in our industry, we are acutely aware of the benefits of AI and are actively exploring the ways we can utilize IFS' compelling AI solutions in the future to ensure our business remains resilient and agile in a hyper competitive market."

As a long-term customer and member of the IFS Pioneer Program, Cimcorp receives enhanced technical support and consulting, as well as an accelerated go-live on new IFS Cloud versions ahead of general availability to the wider market.

Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer at IFS, commented on the partnership: "Cimcorp is a forward-thinking company committed to AI innovation and environmental efficiency, and that aligns perfectly with our mission at IFS. It also faces increasingly complex regulatory requirements and needs a clear strategy to deliver results and long-term value which they can achieve through being evergreen on IFS Cloud.

Pedersen continued: "Adoption of the latest IFS Cloud will be a game-changer for Cimcorp, providing them with the tools they need to provide their customers with what they expect and to stay ahead in a competitive market. It has been a privilege working in lockstep with Cimcorp to ensure they can keep accelerating time to value, and I am excited to see how they will further benefit from IFS.ai and increased automation in the near future."

Cimcorp is utilizing a number of composable capabilities from IFS Cloud including Supply Chain; Sales, Project Management, Finance, HR, Manufacturing and Warehousing (assembly). It also benefits from IFS Cloud Success Services designed to help customers get the most out of their IFS investment and ensure that software updates are managed quickly and efficiently. The organization continues to work with IFS to ensure software optimization for cost savings, business opportunities and reduced risk.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group has been simplifying material flows since 1975. It improves its customers' profitability by offering unique solutions for automation. Its reliable robotic systems run with easy-to-use software, optimised for intralogistics, and its lifetime services secure its customers' success in business. As a global system integrator, Cimcorp makes it possible for its customers - who work mainly in grocery retail and the tyre industry - to succeed in their market, today and tomorrow. With a worldwide network of offices and partners - and as a member of Murata Machinery Ltd., one of the world's largest logistics automation suppliers - Cimcorp offers local support globally. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers - at the Moment of Service. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

