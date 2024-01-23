

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded lower on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to a European Central Bank policy meeting due later in the week for clues on the timing and pace of interest-rate cuts.



Investors were also reacting to reports suggesting that Chinese authorities are considering a package of measures to stabilize the country's slumping stock market.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,393 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.



Healthcare firm Sanofi fell about 1 percent after it agreed to buy the U.S. biotech Inhibrx Inc. for as much as $2.2 billion.



Ipsen SA rose about half a percent after its phase-three trial of prostate cancer drug Cabometyx yielded positive results.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken