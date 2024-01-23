Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.01.2024

PR Newswire
23.01.2024 | 11:06
Bybit's ByBUIDLERs Program: Shaping the Next Wave of Crypto Influencers

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of the second generation of its innovative ByBUIDLERs Program.

Bybit's ByBUIDLERs Program: Shaping the Next Wave of Crypto Influencers

Building on the resounding success of its original program, Bybit aims to transform more individuals into influential content creators and community influencers in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency.

Launched in May 2023, the first edition of the ByBUIDLERs Program brought together 60 enthusiastic individuals from Vietnam, Africa, Indonesia, Poland, and Nigeria. Their collective efforts resulted in a significant increase in Bybit's social media engagement, with a total impression count reaching 500,000.

Generation 2 of the ByBUIDLERs program brings exciting improvements, including an expanded outreach to Europe and Australia, comprehensive training for participant development, and a new points system to recognize and reward the remarkable contributions of ByBUIDLERs.

Participants in the new generation will engage in diverse roles, including business development, moderation, event organizing, content creation, and marketing. Their contributions will earn points, with impressive rewards awaiting those who accumulate enough. The rewards range from exclusive merchandise and private event invitations to substantial bonuses.

"The ByBUIDLERs Program exemplifies our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a vibrant community in the crypto space," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "As TheCryptoArk, we are dedicated to guiding newcomers to help shape the future of digital finance."

Bybit's ByBUIDLERs Program is more than just a talent development initiative; it's a gateway for passionate individuals to make a significant impact in the ever-evolving crypto landscape, learn more here.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324554/Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybits-bybuidlers-program-shaping-the-next-wave-of-crypto-influencers-302041579.html

