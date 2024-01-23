CDR-Life AG: CDR-Life Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for CDR404 for Treatment of Solid Tumors

First-of-its-kind, antibody-based, bivalent and bispecific MAGE-A4 T-cell engager

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2024today announced the clearance of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for CDR404, its lead program in development as a precision immunotherapy for solid tumors.



First of its kind, CDR404 is an antibody-based, bivalent and bispecific MAGE-A4 T-cell engager (TCE) based on the company's unique M-gager® technology for targeting intracellular tumor antigens through the major histocompatibility complex (MHC).

"CDR404 holds the potential to become the off-the-shelf therapy for multiple cancers expressing MAGE-A4 with high unmet need, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)," said Christian Leisner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at CDR-Life. "We are thrilled to achieve this milestone and are continuing to advance several additional programs leveraging our M-gager® technology against promising intracellular cancer targets with the goal of improving patient lives."

The company anticipates initiating Phase 1 trial enrollment in the coming months.

About CDR-Life

CDR-Life is developing highly specific antibody therapeutics to target intracellular proteins presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC). Our versatile MHC-targeted antibody platform increases access to a vast array of antigens that were not previously addressable, to develop a pipeline of first in class therapeutics across a broad range of solid tumors. With a team of proven drug development experts and backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, we are working to redirect and activate the patient's own immune system to eliminate their tumors.