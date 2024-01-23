

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded lower on Tuesday after climbing around 2 percent in the previous session on concerns about possible supply disruptions due to rising tensions in the Middle East, and the extreme cold weather in North America.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.6 percent to $79.62 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $74.31.



Traders seem to have adopted a cautious stance ahead of crucial inventory data releases.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) is set to release its inventory report for the week ending on January 19 later in the session, followed by the official data release from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.



Geopolitical tensions remain in focus after U.S. and British forces conducted a fresh series of joint air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in a bid to protect the free flow of commerce.



The Iran-backed Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been targeting ships they say are linked to Israel and the West.



