

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded higher on Tuesday ahead of key U.S. data releases due this week. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,027.20 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.30 percent at $2,028.40.



The dollar dipped while Treasury yields nudged higher ahead of U.S. reports on durable goods orders, new home sales, fourth quarter GDP, and data on personal income and spending, due this week.



Investors also await the European Central Bank's policy meeting due later this week for signals on when the central bank will consider its first interest-rate cut.



The ECB is widely expected to maintain interest rates at current record-high levels, but the policy statement may offer more clarity on the timing and pace of interest rate cuts.



Earlier today, the Bank of Japan retained its ultra-loose policy and stuck to its yield curve control policy, as widely expected.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken