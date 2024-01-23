Sycurio, the leading provider of seamless and secure multi-channel payment experiences for contact centers, today announced the appointment of Denise Parker as its new CEO, replacing outgoing CEO Nick Viney.

As the company places further focus on international success and enhancing customer and partner relationships across North America, Denise brings a unique mix of industry knowledge, go to market operations and channel expertise that will accelerate global expansion. She has been a valued member of Sycurio's Board of Directors for over two years and part of Sycurio's journey following Livingbridge investing in June 2021.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of Denise Parker's caliber and experience to lead Sycurio," said Carlos Sartorius, Sycurio Chairman. "She brings a wealth of international, private equity, industry, and product experience, and is well-equipped to steer Sycurio through its next phase of growth. We also want to express our gratitude to Nick Viney for his contribution to the business, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

With over 25 years' experience in the Enterprise Software and Cloud market, spanning leadership roles in channel, strategy and operations, Denise joins Sycurio from Arcserve where she was EVP and CRO. Prior to that she was SVP, Global Sales at Finastra and has held leadership and senior management roles at Automation Anywhere, Sitecore and Microsoft.

"This is an exciting time to be joining Sycurio as CEO. I am inspired by the company's commitment to customer excellence, innovation, and its strong foundation," said Denise Parker. "I look forward to leading and working with the Sycurio team to drive our shared vision, continued growth and delivering unparalleled value to our customers, partners and other stakeholders."

Sycurio is a leading provider of flexible cloud-based solutions and services that help organizations transform CX and simplify how they manage regulatory compliance and payment security. Its innovative solutions enable organizations to safeguard every customer interaction, in every channel, while delivering a standout customer experience that builds consumer trust and loyalty. Sycurio's patented data capture methods ensure that sensitive information, including payment card, bank details, and personally identifiable information (PII), such as social security numbers, can be processed in a manner that protects against the risk of fraud and ensures compliance with industry regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Founded in 2009, as Semafone, the company now supports customers in 26 countries on five continents. Sycurio is vertically agnostic and has an extensive customer base including many large multinational companies.

Livingbridge is a major investor in Sycurio.

